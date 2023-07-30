Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 08:25

PIFC: Sean O'Leary's brilliant goal gives Bantry the win over Iveleary

Last year's runners-up finished the way strongly against the Muskerry outfit
PIFC: Sean O'Leary's brilliant goal gives Bantry the win over Iveleary

Bantry Blues' Sean O'Leary grabbed the winning goal against Iveleary. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Grace Murphy

Bantry Blues 1-14 Iveleary 1-12 

BANTRY grabbed a crucial win in the opening round of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier IFC at Kealkill. 

Despite Iveleary's flying start, the Blues led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break, but needed an unreal Seanie O'Leary goal, followed by a Paddy Cronin free, to secure the victory for last year's PIFC runners-up.

Cronin top-scored with 0-6, three from play, while Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan were major threats for the Mid Cork side.

The 2021 Intermediate A victors opened the scoring with a superb Ian Jones point from the right, while Barry O'Leary clipped a couple of early scores.

Bantry’s first score came from Billy Foley which settled the Blues and their no-nonsense tactic of running directly down the centre proved fruitful as the first half progressed and allowed them to secure some vital points and keep them ticking over.

Arthur Coakley picked up a very early yellow card for a harsh tackle and the bad luck continued with Shane Keevers hitting the upright after a dangerous run.

An outstanding blockdown by Sean O’Leary boosted Iveleary again and allowed Cathal Vaughan to get his name on the scoresheet but Cronin came to life and kicked some beautiful scores to put Bantry a point ahead at half-time.

Tension was running high straight off the mark of the second half, with Bantry’s Seth Thornton receiving a yellow card for an off-the-ball tackle on Jones.

Iveleary’s backs tightened up since the first half and turned over possession with Cork senior Chris Óg Jones hitting his third point before Cronin's fourth at the other end.

A super save from Joe Creedon lifted Iveleary’s spirits again but the real boost came from Ian Jones’ rocket of a goal to level the game again.

Tempers got the better of both teams with a series of harsh tackles and digs, but captain Seanie O’Leary sorted things with his brilliant goal as the clock wound down. 

Cronin got the final score with a 30-yard free to seal the win.

Scorers for Bantry: P Cronin 0-6 (0-3 f), S O’Leary 1-2, K Casey 0-3, A Coakley 0-2, B Foley 0-1.

Iveleary: C Óg Jones, C Vaughan (0-1 f) 0-4 each, I Jones 1-1, B O'Leary 0-2, S Riordan.

BANTRY: M Casey; E Minihane, T Cronin, M Óg Sullivan; S Thornton, J O’Neill, B Foley; D McCarthy, S O’Leary; S Keevers, K Casey, D Daly; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C Galvin, D O'Riordan; K Manning, D Kelly, S O'Leary; S O’Riordan, C O’Riordan; I Jones, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; B Cronin, C Óg Jones, S Pickering.

Subs: B O'Riordan for Cronin, T Roberts for Pickering.

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland U21 Manager Jim Crawford at Turner's Cross Turner’s Cross set to host Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers starting in September
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Previews The Longshot: Derailing the Dubs something Kerry are no longer used to doing
Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season
PIFCCork GAA
Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr's - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Barrs manager Paul O'Keefe delighted with commanding victory over Mallow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more