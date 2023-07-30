PIFC: Sean O'Leary's brilliant goal gives Bantry the win over Iveleary

Bantry Blues 1-14 Iveleary 1-12

BANTRY grabbed a crucial win in the opening round of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier IFC at Kealkill.

Despite Iveleary's flying start, the Blues led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break, but needed an unreal Seanie O'Leary goal, followed by a Paddy Cronin free, to secure the victory for last year's PIFC runners-up.

Cronin top-scored with 0-6, three from play, while Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan were major threats for the Mid Cork side.

The 2021 Intermediate A victors opened the scoring with a superb Ian Jones point from the right, while Barry O'Leary clipped a couple of early scores.

Bantry’s first score came from Billy Foley which settled the Blues and their no-nonsense tactic of running directly down the centre proved fruitful as the first half progressed and allowed them to secure some vital points and keep them ticking over.

Arthur Coakley picked up a very early yellow card for a harsh tackle and the bad luck continued with Shane Keevers hitting the upright after a dangerous run.

An outstanding blockdown by Sean O’Leary boosted Iveleary again and allowed Cathal Vaughan to get his name on the scoresheet but Cronin came to life and kicked some beautiful scores to put Bantry a point ahead at half-time.

Tension was running high straight off the mark of the second half, with Bantry’s Seth Thornton receiving a yellow card for an off-the-ball tackle on Jones.

Iveleary’s backs tightened up since the first half and turned over possession with Cork senior Chris Óg Jones hitting his third point before Cronin's fourth at the other end.

A super save from Joe Creedon lifted Iveleary’s spirits again but the real boost came from Ian Jones’ rocket of a goal to level the game again.

Tempers got the better of both teams with a series of harsh tackles and digs, but captain Seanie O’Leary sorted things with his brilliant goal as the clock wound down.

Cronin got the final score with a 30-yard free to seal the win.

Scorers for Bantry: P Cronin 0-6 (0-3 f), S O’Leary 1-2, K Casey 0-3, A Coakley 0-2, B Foley 0-1.

Iveleary: C Óg Jones, C Vaughan (0-1 f) 0-4 each, I Jones 1-1, B O'Leary 0-2, S Riordan.

BANTRY: M Casey; E Minihane, T Cronin, M Óg Sullivan; S Thornton, J O’Neill, B Foley; D McCarthy, S O’Leary; S Keevers, K Casey, D Daly; P Cronin, R Deane, A Coakley.

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C Galvin, D O'Riordan; K Manning, D Kelly, S O'Leary; S O’Riordan, C O’Riordan; I Jones, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; B Cronin, C Óg Jones, S Pickering.

Subs: B O'Riordan for Cronin, T Roberts for Pickering.

Referee: John Enright (Glengarriff).