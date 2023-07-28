PIFC: Naomh Abán defeat Macroom in lively Muskerry derby

Naomh Abán 1-14 Macroom 1-9

NAOMH Abán claimed the bragging rights over their neighbours from Macroom as they deservedly took the points in this Group B encounter in the Bons Secours Cork PIFC at Cill na Martra.

In the end the 1-9 contribution of Éadbhard Ó Mír, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and Danny Ó Ceallaigh was central to their cause.

They led by 0-10 to 0-8 with 20 minutes to go before a superb goal from Danny Ó Ceallaigh put them in control. To exacerbate Macroom’s woes, Mark Corrigan received his second yellow card in the aftermath but they rallied with a point from David Horgan and a goal from Eolan O’Leary.

There was to be no denying the Ballyvourney men though, as two points from Ó Mír and one each from Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and Deaglán Ó hAllamháin secured them a famous victory.

They dominated the opening 15 minutes completely and led by 0-6 to 0-1 as Ó Mír kicked 0-2 and Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, Aodhán Ó Luasa, Conchúr Ó Críodaín and Darragh Ó Laoire all found their range.

Alan Quinn was Macroom’s sole scorer in that period, and he kicked three more points to help his side level matters at 0-6 each coming up to the break.

O’Leary then put them in front for the first time before they took their foot off the gas, allowing the Baile Bhúirne men to kick the last three points of the half through Ó Mír and Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (2) to go into the break with a 0-9 to 0-7 lead.

Naomh Abán went on to take the points from there and will play Bantry in round two while Macroom face another local derby against Uibh Laoire.

Macroom's Rory Buckley wins possession under pressure from Naomh Aban's Aodhan O Luasa. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: E Ó Mír (0-5, 0-3 f), Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (0-4, 0-1 f), Danny Ó Ceallaigh (1-0), A Ó Luasa (0-2), C Ó Críodáin, D Ó hAllamháin agus D Ó Laoire (0-1 each).

Macroom: E O’Leary (1-2), A Quinn (0-4), D Horgan (0-2, 0-1 f), R Buckley (0-1).

NAOMH ABÁN: G Ó Luasa; É Ó Criodáin, C Ó Deasúnaigh, C de Róiste; N Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó Loingsigh (c), J Ó Donnchú; C Ó Donnchú, D Ó Laoire; C Ó Críodáin, Dónal Ó Ceallaigh, S Ó Riordáin; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, E Ó Mír, A Ó Luasa.

Subs: S Hendy for Dónal Ó Ceallaigh (blood, 2-4), S Hendy for Ó Riordáin (h-t), D Ó hAllamháin for N Ó Ceallaigh (47, inj), W Mac Cárthaigh for Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (58), P Ó Liatháin for C Ó Críodáin (62).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, J Murphy; M Corrigan (jc), T Dineen, S Kiely; C Dineen, D Horgan; M Cronin, E O’Leary, M Hunt; D Creedon, P Lucey, A Quinn (jc).

Subs: F Goold for Hunt, D Twomey for Murphy, B O’Gorman for Creedon (all h-t), E O’Gorman for Lucey (34, inj), S Meaney for Kiely (47, inj), D Cotter for Quinn (62).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).