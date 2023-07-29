A magical year for Ballincollig U14s 

IT was a season to remember for the Ballincollig U14s as they won six out of eight competitions between the first and second teams in both codes.

Ballincollig and St Finbarr’s are the only clubs competing at both codes at Premier 1 level in this age group.

Given the huge numbers at underage level in the Village especially on the U14 panel, it was an easy decision for manager of both codes Garret Harrington to submit a second team for the 2023 league and championship season.

It was a hectic but hugely enjoyable and successful period for the talented young players. The season started in March and concluded at the end of June. Given the huge amount of games between the two codes and add in the two second teams as well, there was understandably a big number of selectors involved which were Ed Power, Brian Costello, Colin Harris, Enda Hurney, JP Lonergan, Jimmy Donegan, Tom Skehan, Ger Lynch and Stephen Coomey.

For boss Harrington, who runs Harrington’s Pharmacy on the main street in Ballincollig, it was a magnificent feat to win six trophies between both codes as he goes through at length what the young players in the green and white achieved starting with the big ball.

“A very busy campaign and given the condensed nature of the season, it was run off pretty quickly,” says Harrington.

“The football was a huge success. We entered two teams. The first team reached the Premier 1 league decider and the second team were in the C3 league and they also got to the final. It was a great achievement for both teams to reach the latter stages. We beat a strong St Finbarr’s side in the Premier 1 decider and in the C3 we defeated Ballinora. The league was very good preparation for the championship and thankfully once again we got to two finals.

“We beat Carrigaline in the Premier 1 championship in what was a cracking final. There was a great crowd present that day in Bishopstown and we were over the moon to come out on the right side of that game winning by seven points thanks to a brilliant second-half performance. The following day the second team played their championship final and thankfully we beat Carrigaline once again having been down five points with five minutes to go. Two late goals won it for us. It was such a special weekend to win two county titles.

“For the second team to win the county was an unbelievable feat and it shows the strength in depth we have on our panel of 47 players. It was great for those lads to win silverware as they wouldn’t have got enough game time if we hadn’t entered a second team and they were training hard for months so they richly deserved what they achieved.”

The Premier 1 football championship success at U14 level was the first time in eleven years that Ballincollig had won the county. Cork senior footballer and Ballincollig defender Luke Fahy and sharpshooter on the Collig premier senior team Darren Murphy, were both on that team back in 2012.

Players from the victorious Ballincollig U14 hurling and football teams. (L TO R) Joseph Downey, Ronan Doyle, James Harrington, Ben Farrell, Darragh O'Regan and Michael Downey.

The hurling season was running parallel with the football campaign as Harrington now talks in great detail about the small ball. Not as successful as the football but a productive season nonetheless.

“The standard of hurling in the Premier 1 competitions and in the second team competitions were very high. The first team got to the league final but unfortunately Midleton beat us well. A very strong Midleton outfit I must say and on the same day we were down a number of players. We knew the championship would be very difficult but in fairness we held our own and reached the last four where Sarsfields beat us by four points.

“The second team did the championship and league double beating Midleton in both finals which again is fantastic for these players to get valuable game time and the sweet taste of victory.”

While the success is brilliant, nurturing the players is always very important coming up through the underage ranks, something Harrington is keen on.

“It’s fantastic winning all these trophies but keeping lads interested and making sure they enjoy the sport at underage level is crucial. Myself and the selectors do everything to make it a happy environment. The players have been outstanding.”