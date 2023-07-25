Siam Warriors on the rise: A club for all from newcomers to world champions

SIAM WARRIORS are one of the most progressive fighting clubs in Cork.

Owned and run by Martin Horgan, the Siam Warriors Cork originally started training in Ballincollig in 2003, before moving to their base now in Blarney Street area in 2005.

Generally, their classes range from 20 to 40 active members, however, others come and go depending on their commitments.

Cork coach Martin Horgan, Siam Warriors, with rising star Ryan Sheehan.

Over the years more than 100 people passed through their doors, generally take up training as a fitness activity and exercise.

Martin Horgan explains from getting a great workout, blasting pads and bags or picking up the general style of Muai-Thai/boxing they cater for everyone.

World champion Ryan Sheehan keeping a watchful eye on gold medal winner Colm O’Mahony on the pads with Jake Tobin at the Siam Warriors Gym.

“We have technique work and combination style work with partners, clinch work and sparing which is optional,” Martin said.

“We always emphasis that we cater for everybody as a club.

"We have had some huge achievements in fighting terms as a club. However, we also have amazing results in building people's confidence up, body transformations and getting people in fight shape without ever pursuing fighting in the cage or ring.

The training is for everyone. Some people get the bug and want to move on to give active competition a go.

"They then get a fight, starting out in novice style amateur fights, then progressing onwards and upwards.

CHAMPIONS

“We have a long history of Irish, European and World Champions at Siam Warriors, Cork. These are champions of well-recognised top-tier organisations and events around the world.

Young Maria Gligor in action working out with her father Flavis at the Siam Warriors gym at the Rocks Steps in Blarney Street recently.

"We as an Irish Gym have had fighters who have competed as professionals and in the amateur levels all over the world.

“It's great to see fighters who trained with me from day one achieve so much on the national and international stage."

Stand-out fighters like Sean Clancy, Ryan Sheehan and Aaron O'Callaghan have regularly taken on World Class opposition over the years. Finn Keating is next to knock on the door of the big time by taking on top opposition and he has already a world ranking, is a two-time Irish Champion and the WBC Celtic Title Holder.

“Some of our lads who been in great fights over the years with various reigning champions at the time of the fight are William Murphy, Eoin McCarthy, Dommie Kelly, Ryan O'Drisceoil, and Mark McGahey.

BRIGHT

“The future looks very bright, as Aideen Mullins and Colm O’Mahony won two gold medals at the recent Amateur WBC Muay-Thai World Championships in Venice.

"Aideen, who is currently the Irish and British Champion added a World Championship gold and Colm won his gold medal in his first World Championships, which is an amazing achievement for our two 17-year-old members.

“The One Championship A Class top tier Muay-Thai is a hard grind, it takes a long time to get to compete at that level.

"Fighting at full Thai rules, there's no padding, you fight as a professional but still may have to hold down full-time employment.

"Luckily, two of our fighters have reached that pinnacle with call-ups to One Championship events."

Sean Clancy has thrilled One Championship audiences with two huge battles against Thailand's finest and exciting champions Pongsiri and Seksan.

Ryan Sheehan got to fight the legendary Thai One Championship champion Sam A recently.

Gold medal winner Aideen Mullins working on the pads with Dommie Kelly at the Siam Warriors Gym.

“Next up for Siam Warriors Cork is our home show on October 7 at Parochial Hall, where Ryan Sheehan will be defending his WBC World Muay-Thai World Title.

Martin Horgan of Siam Warrior’s Muay-Thai Club with champion Ryan Sheehan before training at their gym at the Rock Steps.

Finn Keating will be in international action and Dommie Kelly, a former Irish Champion, will be bouncing back to fight action, alongside a big Siam Warriors contingent on the card.

"It's a night not to be missed."