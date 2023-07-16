Douglas Hall hit four to retain CWSSL Premier League title

Douglas Hall 4 Riverstown 0

DOUGLAS Hall retained their GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier Division title with a game to spare by defeating Riverstown at Moneygourney, their seventh win from seven league games.

Hall needed a point in their final two games of the season to capture only their second premier league title and had the perfect start when Alison O’Connell ran into the area and slotted the ball past Claire O’Donoghue in the Riverstown goal after five minutes.

Ten minutes later the home side had another chance, but Kara Lacey’s effort from 25 yards was well held by Riverstown keeper Claire O’Donoghue.

Hall doubled their lead when Nathalie O’Brien’s free-kick on the corner of the penalty area sailed into the top corner.

Riverstown were forced back into their own area and found it difficult to break forward, although Clodagh O’Callaghan did manage to get behind the Hall defence only to see her effort from 20 yards go wide.

NO MISTAKE

Hall added a third a minute before the break when Ciara Desmond’s cross from the near side was tipped into the path of Lacey, who made no mistake at the far post as the home side were on their way to claiming the title.

Hall continued to mount pressure on Riverstown, forcing a number of corners with O’Donoghue doing well to save Emma McCarthy’s header and she turned another effort away from Aoibhe Noonan as Hall pressed forward.

Two chances fell to O’Brien in two minutes, with one going wide and the second falling onto the roof of the net while Maggie Duncliffe had a chance on goal from 25 yards which went over.

Riverstown keeper O’Donoghue managed to block efforts from Lacey and Katie McCarthy as the half progressed but could do nothing to prevent Hall’s fourth when Lacey’s initial shot was saved but fell nicely into her path and duly tapped the ball into the net from close range.

Riverstown almost pulled one back in the 88th minute only for sub keeper Emma McCarthy to tip the ball over the bar as the game drew to a close.

Full credit to Riverstown who fought hard to contain Hall, but they were up against a team that has been outstanding all season and that showed their title-winning form on the day.

The premier league trophy was presented by Maria McGrath, CWSSL treasurer, to Hall captain Maggie Duncliffe amid scenes of jubilation from a large number of family and friends who saw their team retain the title.

Douglas Hall captain Maggie Duncliffe receives the CWSSL Premier Division league trophy from Maria McGrath. Picture: Howard Crowdy

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kiely, Ciara Desmond, Kadie Lambe, Emma McCarthy, Nathalie O’Brien, Megan Dennehy, Maggie Duncliffe, Rebecca Walsh, Aoibhe Noonan, Alison O’Connell, Kara Lacey, Jade Fox, Carissa Murphy, Katie McCarthy, Katie Long, Sarah Dawe.

RIVERSTOWN: Claire O’Donoghue, Jess O’Leary, Rachel O’Sullivan, Riona Crowley, Faye Lonergan, Aoife Flattery, Shannon Morrissey, Rosanna Kiely, Alannah O’Kelly Lynch, Caoimhe Mulcahy, Roisin O’Brien, Amy Cuthbert, Clodagh O’Callaghan, Julia Devlin, Megan Nealy, Kara McGarry, Aoife McMahon.

Referee: Darren O’Sullivan