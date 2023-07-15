Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 09:00

Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Star midfielder battling to be fit for World Cup opener

Good news for Ireland as scans show she did not fracture leg against Colombia
Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Star midfielder battling to be fit for World Cup opener

Denise O'Sullivan before her injury against Colombia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dylan O’ Connell

DENISE O’Sullivan could be fit for the Republic of Ireland’s opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup as scans showed that the midfielder hasn’t fractured her leg after she was injured by a tackle during a friendly with Colombia on Friday afternoon.

The Knocknaheeney native was taken to hospital and scans showed that she suffered bad bruising. The Irish centurion is now wearing a protective boot and is on crutches while working with a medical team on a return-to-play procedure.

This injury was picked up during a friendly that had to be suspended after 20 minutes over the physical play by the Colombians.

This happened just a week before Ireland play their opening game of the tournament, against Australia on Thursday at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw spoke to the Irish press in Australia and gave an update on O’Sullivan’s condition.

“She went to hospital and we still have hope she can make it. There was risk of a big injury. Doctors feared that last night but that the X-ray showed there is hope,” she told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue and Sky TV.

“The first 48 hours are the most important on soft tissue injury. Being above her ankle is a good thing.

She is off her feet. We have good hopes. It’s too early to say. Last night we thought it might be over.” 

Pauw, who is quoted in the Irish Examiner, also talked about what happened during the suspended friendly with Colombia.

“Over physical is not a problem once staying in the laws of games. We know how to handle that,” she said.

“There were moments from the other side that Ruesha (Littlejohn) got a huge tackle and could have been injured.

“It took a few minutes to restart and two minutes later a huge challenge on Denise that was not within laws of the game. She was in awful pain.

“That created an atmosphere that I didn’t think from those 10 minutes it would be right.

UPSET

“Players were extremely upset. I went to their coach to see if we could agree together. The coach only said one sentence. I needed help from them.

“Their team manager came to me. She was calm. You take care of your players and it did not happen." 

Denise O'Sullivan in action. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Denise O'Sullivan in action. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Irish manager gave a stark response when asked about O’Sullivan’s availability for the Australia game.

“Her body will guide the decision,” Pauw said.

Denise is Denise and says she’s fine. She’s a tough cookie and will do everything to be on the pitch. It’s a soft tissue injury.” 

 The fixture with the joint hosts is a complete sell-out, with over 80,000 people expected to be at the game.

The midfielder was originally seen as a huge doubt for the opening game of the World Cup as she was immediately taken to hospital over the high tackle in the friendly.

That followed two Colombian players getting booked and the match was suspended in the 20th minute because of the ‘overly physical’ approach by the South Americans.

The fixture was closed to fans and media, and it was organised to experiment with two different starting teams.

O’Sullivan was taken to hospital and she was joined by physio Angela Kenneally, with a scan on her leg needed to determine the full extent of the injury.

The FAI released a statement at 1am (Irish time) that gave an update on O’Sullivan’s injury.

“Positive news for Denise O'Sullivan, X-Ray and CT Scan show no fracture, Denise will work with WNT Medical Staff on a return to play procedure,” it read.

Read More

Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Colombia respond after game with Ireland abandoned

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Colombia respond after game with Ireland abandoned
Munster v South Africa Select XV Munster Rugby formally apply to stage huge game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Early goals settle Duhallow Cup final in favour of Boherbue against Cullen Early goals settle Duhallow Cup final in favour of Boherbue against Cullen
cork soccerwomen's world cup 2023
Paddy McCarthy prepares to tap 14/7/2023

Ireland outclassed by France in second half of U20 World Cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more