Denise O'Sullivan injury update: Star midfielder battling to be fit for World Cup opener

DENISE O’Sullivan could be fit for the Republic of Ireland’s opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup as scans showed that the midfielder hasn’t fractured her leg after she was injured by a tackle during a friendly with Colombia on Friday afternoon.

The Knocknaheeney native was taken to hospital and scans showed that she suffered bad bruising. The Irish centurion is now wearing a protective boot and is on crutches while working with a medical team on a return-to-play procedure.

This injury was picked up during a friendly that had to be suspended after 20 minutes over the physical play by the Colombians.

This happened just a week before Ireland play their opening game of the tournament, against Australia on Thursday at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw spoke to the Irish press in Australia and gave an update on O’Sullivan’s condition.

“She went to hospital and we still have hope she can make it. There was risk of a big injury. Doctors feared that last night but that the X-ray showed there is hope,” she told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue and Sky TV.

“The first 48 hours are the most important on soft tissue injury. Being above her ankle is a good thing.

She is off her feet. We have good hopes. It’s too early to say. Last night we thought it might be over.”

Pauw, who is quoted in the Irish Examiner, also talked about what happened during the suspended friendly with Colombia.

“Over physical is not a problem once staying in the laws of games. We know how to handle that,” she said.

“There were moments from the other side that Ruesha (Littlejohn) got a huge tackle and could have been injured.

“It took a few minutes to restart and two minutes later a huge challenge on Denise that was not within laws of the game. She was in awful pain.

“That created an atmosphere that I didn’t think from those 10 minutes it would be right.

UPSET

“Players were extremely upset. I went to their coach to see if we could agree together. The coach only said one sentence. I needed help from them.

“Their team manager came to me. She was calm. You take care of your players and it did not happen."

Denise O'Sullivan in action. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Irish manager gave a stark response when asked about O’Sullivan’s availability for the Australia game.

“Her body will guide the decision,” Pauw said.

Denise is Denise and says she’s fine. She’s a tough cookie and will do everything to be on the pitch. It’s a soft tissue injury.”

The fixture with the joint hosts is a complete sell-out, with over 80,000 people expected to be at the game.

The midfielder was originally seen as a huge doubt for the opening game of the World Cup as she was immediately taken to hospital over the high tackle in the friendly.

That followed two Colombian players getting booked and the match was suspended in the 20th minute because of the ‘overly physical’ approach by the South Americans.

The fixture was closed to fans and media, and it was organised to experiment with two different starting teams.

O’Sullivan was taken to hospital and she was joined by physio Angela Kenneally, with a scan on her leg needed to determine the full extent of the injury.

The FAI released a statement at 1am (Irish time) that gave an update on O’Sullivan’s injury.

“Positive news for Denise O'Sullivan, X-Ray and CT Scan show no fracture, Denise will work with WNT Medical Staff on a return to play procedure,” it read.