Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 13:19

Denise O'Sullivan injured as Ireland training game with Colombia called off

Midfield dynamo was taken to hospital after a late tackle in the clash in Brisbane
Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

DENISE O’Sullivan's participation in Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia is in doubt.

The 29-year-old was injured after an overly physical approach by Colombia forced manager Vera Pauw to abandon the unofficial friendly in Brisbane.

The workout – closed to fans and media – was designed to be a 90-minute exercise featuring two possible starting teams but there was nothing leisurely about the South Americans’ tactics from the outset.

A late tackle on Ireland’s midfield dynamo brought matters to a head, with Pauw consulting with officials and withdrawing her team from proceedings.

The Knocknaheeny native was brought to hospital for treatment on the shin injury, flanked by physio Angela Kenneally, with results of a scan set to determine her prognosis.

With just six days left before a full 81,500-Stadium Australia hosts the meeting between the co-hosts and the tournament debutants, the 102-times capped Cork native is considered a major doubt. Ireland then face Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 31 and conclude five days later against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan during a media day at the O'Reilly Hall, Dublin.
A FAI statement said: "The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play.

The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20."

cork soccerwomen's world cup 2023
