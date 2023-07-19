Newtownshandrum man loving his role with underage Cork GAA teams

THE head strength and conditioning coach of the Cork U20 hurling team Cathal O’Brien has enjoyed watching the players under his guidance develop as athletes.

The Newtownshandrum club man is currently involved with a number of Cork underage teams in both codes. Cathal is currently the head strength and conditioning coach with the Cork U20 hurling team.

He is also involved in coaching the Rebel Óg squads in both football and hurling, including as an athletic development coach with the Cork U15 and U16 teams.

Cathal said he ‘initially’ got involved with Cork GAA after he began working under Cork GAA High-Performance manager Aidan O’Connell.

“I initially got involved as an athletic development coach working under Aidan O’Connell with the various divisions around the county at the start of 2021. This would have involved coaching squad gym sessions and testing all the Rebel Óg squads.

"It’s been really enjoyable working with youth athletes in a demanding sports environment. It is extremely rewarding as you can see them progress through the ranks and develop as athletes,” he said.

The 24-year-old GAA fanatic who hurled with Newtownshandrum up to the adult level admitted he is living the dream of working with Cork GAA.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to be a part of Cork teams. Winning the All-Ireland just made it that bit sweeter, especially when you're surrounded by an exceptional bunch.”

Cathal O'Brien on the far right pictured with Ben Ahern and Paul O'Sullivan after the Cork U20 hurlers won the All-Ireland.

Cathal said his role as a strength and conditioning coach is to ensure that it compliments their hurling skills and talents.

“The Cork U20 hurlers were great to work with. My main goal of being an S&C is that hurling has to come first as it’s the sport. What I do has to work alongside that. The main thing we try to hit home is that we continue to lift and hit the gym in-season as it’s just as important as preseason. It is essential that every guy stays on top of it.

“It is vital that we make sure the players are in the gym at least twice a week no matter what stage of the year it is. It’s all about tapering then and adjusting the programme but ultimately the players are aware they have to keep lifting. In fairness to the players they all bought in hugely and thankfully that played its part in helping us achieve what we did,” he added.

Cathal is continuing to work with the players behind the scenes as they plan and prepare themselves for the return to competitive inter-county action next season.

“At the moment now it’s a lot of planning and preparation trying to ready ourselves as best we can for next year."

"On the coaching side of things, it’s making sure lads are continuing to lift to make sure they stay as strong, robust, and as powerful as possible.”

The Cork U20 hurlers defeated Offaly in Semple Stadium at the start of June to win the All-Ireland title. Cathal said they deserved it for their efforts throughout the year.

“Anytime you win an All-Ireland is special. Doing it with Cork in Thurles made it that bit sweeter. The players deserved it. From the early months of winter right up to the final, they worked exceptionally hard.”

A lot of Cathal’s work is done at training sessions and the intensity of the session is heavily dependent on what stage they are at in the season revealed the Newtownshandrum man.

“I take the warm-ups and then any conditioning blocks we’d have scheduled for the session albeit depending on where we are in season.

"During the session, I’d be doing some rehab work or extra work with some players who need top-ups."

"A lot of that then is based on their GPS data and making sure every fella is working as hard as the fella beside him. Match day is always special. Every game we’ve played we finished strong and powered on over the line.”

Cathal O'Brien is currently involved as a strength and conditioning coach with a number of Cork underage teams in both codes.

The strength and conditioning coach said it is vital good habits are built into players from a young age.

“Strength and conditioning are hugely important. We can all see the way the sport is going. Players are getting faster, stronger, and more powerful.

"An awful lot of that is developed in the gym and building good habits by continuing to train year-round. It’s hugely important to keep lads injury free and an awful lot of that can be prevented by doing quality work in the gym.

“Thankfully we had no serious injuries this year so that’s a big reflection on the lads getting the work done and also the work of our brilliant physio Ruairi Wedel. I’m currently doing a few club teams in both hurling and football. It is great to see clubs seeing the value of strength and conditioning,” he added.

Cathal said linking up with the Cork U20 manager and fellow Newtownshandrum club man Ben O’Connor this year was a great privilege.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in GAA. I come from a mad GAA house and it was always something that I wanted to pursue. It is brilliant to be involved with Ben and the fantastic backroom team. I can’t speak highly enough of them.

"They value strength and conditioning and that’s something you can’t buy. I’m currently studying for my MSc in strength and conditioning at St Mary’s University in London. It is great to learn from top-class coaches.”