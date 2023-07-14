Munster Rugby formally apply to stage huge game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

RUGBY union could be returning to Páirc Uí Chaoimh next year as Munster have sought formal permission to use the venue for the ‘Clash of Champions’ game against Crusaders on Saturday, February 3 at 5pm.

This fixture, which will see the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off for the first time, will be held in Cork if approved by the GAA’s Central Council this Saturday.

A statement was released by Munster on Friday morning that confirmed their intent to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It read: “Munster Rugby can confirm that formal approval is being sought for the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for our ‘Clash of Champions’ game against Crusaders on Saturday, February 3 (5pm).

“If approved by the GAA’s Central Council this Saturday, the historic encounter will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

It will be the first time ever the reigning champions of the URC and Super Rugby face off against each other.

“Munster played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the first time last November against South Africa ‘A’ with the event proving a great success on a memorable night for supporters and the squad.

“Following a huge uptake in the pre-sale, all Stand tickets were sold-out within minutes of the tickets going on general sale. All tickets were sold-out within four days of going on general sale.”

TURNING POINT

Munster previously played ‘South Africa A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November and the game was a complete sell-out. Over 40,000 people turned up to see Graham Rowntree’s team win 28-14, a result that marked a turning point in the Irish province’s season.

Munster won without the likes of Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne as they were away on international duty.

Shane Daly, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley scored tries against a South African team that had 14 internationals.

Munster returned to action buoyant from this win and they defeated Connacht and Edinburgh.

This helped establish some sense of semblance as it was the first time all season that they recorded back-to-back victories in the URC.

Things accelerated after Christmas and Munster beat Glasgow Warriors and Leinster on the road to qualify for the URC final, and they won their first piece of silverware in 12 years by defeating Stormers in South Africa.

The winning score came from West Cork as John Hodnett got the ball over the goal-line and Crowley put over the conversion.

Munster will now test themselves against a Crusaders team coached by Rob Penny, who was in charge of the Irish province from 2012 to 2014.

The team from Christchurch have won the Super Rugby championship five times in the last seven years.