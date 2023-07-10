Cork Boxing: Niall McCarthy wasn't just a great hurler, he won an All-Ireland medal inside the ring

TREASURED memories of many of Cork's Boxing magic moments are emerging with great regularity of late.

In 1972, when Muhammad Ali fought Al Blue Lewis in Croke Park, the man from Kentucky following a meeting with the then Taoiseach Jack Lynch expressed a wish to visit the National Stadium.

Ali said he wanted to stand in the ring, in the World’s first and only purpose built Boxing Stadium, which was built in 1939.

Accompanied by Felix Jones of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association and Cathal O’Shannon an RTE reporter, Ali expressed his delight when he had his arm raised in a victory pose for the photographers.

The Greatest had now completed performances in Dublin’s most iconic sporting venue, the National Stadium and Croke Park.

Recently, a meeting of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association were discussing arrangements for the Presentation Ceremony for this year’s distribution of Jack McAuliffe Gold Medals to Cork Boxers who won an All-Ireland Title during the boxing calendar year.

Each year this is a spectacular event and always creates cherished memories.

As the discussion ebbed and flowed, the name of Carrigtwohill man Niall McCarthy came up and the circumstances surrounding the presentation of a Jack McAuliffe Medal to this Leeside sporting Legend.

In Cork Hurling parlance, Carrigtwohill Hurling supremo Niall McCarthy was often referred to as The Star from The East.

He was part of an outstanding Cork Hurling Team who contested four All-Ireland Senior Finals in a row 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

He was on the victorious sides of 2004 and 2005, when Cork won the McCarthy Cup and sadly, the Laurels have not rested on Leeside since that famous era.

McCarthy also went on to win a Cork Senior Hurling County Championship Medal with Carrigtwohill.

This team was often affectionately referred to as the Medjugorje Miracle Team.

This was achieved during a period of time when a horrendous hurling famine had ravaged Blackrock.

In the midst of the Carrigtwohill Hurling success a local Blackrock shopkeeper and proud Carrigtwohill man Tony Kelly of the Menloe Stores was decorating his premises with copious quantities of Carrigtwohill bunting.

Amongst his loyal customers were some of The Rockies greatest supporters including the late Peter Barry who sponsored Cork and patronised The Rockies.

However, Tony was adamant that East Cork Hurling was back, and Carrigtwohill were the team of the future, however, eventually Hurling reality in Cork dawned and The Rockies eventually returned as King Pins of Cork Hurling in 2020.

Following his hurling career with Cork, Niall McCarthy returned to boxing and boxed with St Colman's Boxing Club in Shanagarry.

He was coached by the late Maurice Walsh and his son Pa, he also returned as a student to UCC.

McCarthy once again showed great potential and recorded many victories in various Tournaments.

He then entered the Irish Universities Championships.

This was a tough baptism of fire as it includes all third level colleges from UCC in Cork up to Queens in Belfast.

From year to year, the quality of these Championships can be extremely high.

However, the Hurling star prepared well and developed good timing and a hard punch.

Mc Carthy is enthusiasm and talent paid a rich dividend. He conclusively won all his Championship Bouts comprehensively and in 2015, he was crowned an All-Ireland University Middle Weight Boxing Champion at the National Stadium.

His success was toasted throughout East Cork. His coach at the time Maurice Walsh said he was a true champion with the heart of a lion. Accordingly this was recently warmly reflected on, by members of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, as they acknowledged McCarthy in a somewhat peculiar way had emulated what Muhammad Ali achieved.

Both men had performed in Croke Park and both had their hand raised in the ring at the National Stadium.

As an All-Ireland Champion Niall McCarthy was presented with a Jack McAuliffe Gold Medal.

The man who walked in the Pre Match Parade with Cork following the Artane Boys Band before crowds of over 80,000 spectators on All-Ireland Hurling Final days was now walking with Cork’s All-Ireland winning Boxers.

This Parade took place at Bishop Lucey Park in 2015.

Along with all the other Leeside Boxing Champions Niall, this time, walked behind the Butter Exchange Band before a huge crowd amidst an atmosphere of great pride for all the participating athlates.

Following the Presentation of his Jack McAuliffe Medal by the President of CEBA Tim O’Sullivan, McCarthy expressed his delight.

The dual All-Ireland Hurling Medal winner said, “I am truly proud to be part of today’s event, this is a great occasion for me, and I am thrilled to be congratulated as an All-Ireland Boxing Champion."

As he walked out of Bishop Lucey Park that day, little did Niall McCarthy think he could be associated in any way with the Great Muhammad Ali.

However, the wise old owls in the Cork Ex-Boxers Association do not miss much.