Douglas golfer Sara Bryne finishes sixth in Sweden

DOUGLAS golfer Sara Byrne made an impressive debut on the LET Access Series last week, the recently crowned Irish Close champion finished in the top ten at the Vasteras Open in Sweden.

Byrne opened with a one under par 71 to be tied for fifth place, and two rounds of 72 saw her finish in 6th place and the second highest ranked amateur.

Byrne has travelled to Sweden to get some experience of pro tour golf, and she will be in action in Upsala again this week in the Capio Ogon Trophy.

Byrne earned over 100 ranking point last week and another good performance this week should see the Douglas golfer earn category status for 2024 if she chooses to turn professional.

That status should give her playing rights on the Ladies European Tour as well as the LET Access series.

“I played very solid, I left a few shots out there but all in all I was happy with the week” said Byrne.

“Coming out of my first ever pro event with a T6 is something I can’t really complain about. I learned a lot about the dynamic and the logistics that goes into life on the pro tour.

"It felt great teeing it up on LET Access, in terms of expectations for the event I knew I was playing well.

"But was going more for the experience and gaining loads of information for when I do actually turn pro.”

Sara finished her third year in University of Miami in June with a place in the NCAA national finals, and she followed that with a good performance at the Women’s Amateur in Prince’s before winning the AIG Irish Women’s Close in Connemara two weeks ago.

The accountancy and finance major will see the start to her senior year might delayed. Already Sara has secured a place in the KPMG Irish Women’s Open in Dromoland in September.

With the World Amateur Team Championships taking place in Abu Dhabi in late October she might also have an early break from Miami if selected on the Irish team.

Sara also had a nice boost last week when she was confirmed in the Irish Women’s team to compete in the European Championships in Finland in next week.

Sara is part of a strong six person team and hopes are high that Ireland will do well at the event.

“I’m over the moon for the team selection. I feel like the team this year is really strong, everyone is playing pretty solid so I think we are all going in with a common goal of giving it everything we have, and trying to come back with a medal.”

As well as the Irish and individual events, Sara may also be available to play for Douglas in their upcoming AIG Women’s Senior Cup and Senior foursomes matches.