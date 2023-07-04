Jack lands first award since 2019

THE first EPH Muskerry GAA Award for 2023 went to Jack Murphy.

The Éire Óg clubman captained UCC to Sigerson Cup glory back in February when the college defeated UL after extra-time on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-16.

This wasn’t just the first award this year, it was the first time the awards have taken place since November 2019 when another Éire Óg man Daniel Goulding picked up the October award that year.

Covid-19 arrived in February 2020 and everything was grinded to a halt.

This first function of 2023 took place in Lee Valley Golf and Country Club in Ovens recently.

Speaking to The Echo upon picking up the award Murphy was thrilled to have been picked out as an award winner.

“I am delighted now in fairness. I was lucky enough to win an award back in 2019 and I am over the moon to have won the first award of 2023.

"Anne O’Riordan from the Muskerry GAA Board contacted me and I was shocked to be honest with you. I was delighted when I saw the awards were coming back so when I got the call I was honoured.

Muskerry GAA officers, Diarmuid Kirwan, Treasurer, Enda Linehan, Secretary, Anne O'Riordan, PRO and John Feeney, Chairman with Jack Murphy, UCC winning Sigerson Cup captain and Eire Og GAA at the June award function at Lee Valley Golf Club. Picture: Mike English

"The Sigerson Cup victory was back in February so I had parked it over the last few months. We had a good few days celebrating then it was straight back into training with the club, so there was very little time to actually reflect on the success.”

Murphy was a vital cog in the UCC machine that delivered a remarkable 24th Sigerson Cup as the Ovens native looks back on a memorable season for the college.

“A brilliant season, just brilliant. We were probably lucky in a few games, but I suppose you need a bit of luck to win games.

"The hard work of the whole panel was a major factor in us winning the Sigerson. There was a few matches where a defeat looked likely, but we never gave up and our fitness levels helped us and our never say die attitude.

"The final underlined all that. It was a very tough battle and the weather was absolutely shocking, but thankfully we got over the line. "We played UL in the first game and they beat us down in the Mardyke, so that definitely motivated us going into the decider. Going to extra-time in a lot of the games and penalties really strengthened our resilience.

"We had great belief from the very start of the campaign, which was drilled into us by the management led by the legend that is Billy Morgan.”

There were many great leaders on the pitch for UCC this year, so for the new award winner to have been picked out as captain of such a tightknit group, it was a proud moment on a personal level for the lively forward.

“A massive honour especially when you see the names who have captained UCC down through the years.

Jack Murphy, UCC Sigerson Cup winning captain was congratulated by Billy Morgan, Dr. Con Murphy and Brian Cuthbert on winning the Muskerry GAA/EPH Controls award for June at the presentation function held at Lee Valley Golf Club. Picture: Mike English

"Billy Morgan and Doctor Con Murphy would have filled us in at the start of the season of UCC’s history and that was inspirational for us all.

"The skull and crossbones is a really unique crest, there’s a lot of pressure when you put on the famous UCC jersey. Billy and Doctor Con showed us the passion and pride behind that was behind UCC so that really meant a lot to me when you really understand the history and weight of expectation behind the famous college and how much they value the GAA.

"It was an absolute privilege to have been named captain at the start of the season.

Jack Murphy (second from left) winner of the Muskerry GAA/EPH Controls award for June was joined by Eire Og GAA members, Diarmuid Kirwan, Hugh Murphy, Gerome Kelleher, Colm O'Callaghan and Con Nagle at the presentation function held at Lee Valley Golf Club. Picture: Mike English

"Billy was thinking of naming joint captains and he spoke to a few players and they recommended me. I can’t speak highly enough of the players, every player was a leader this season, it made my job very easy.”

With championship just under three weeks away, Murphy is looking forward to it.

Éire Óg are in a tough group in the premier SFC, Carrigaline, Nemo Rangers and near neighbours Ballincollig.

The league campaign was mixed for the Mid-Cork club as they finished mid-table, but this is the serious stuff now where the pressure will be on to deliver.

“The league campaign was challenging, but we still finished mid-table, we know the championship is when you have to perform.

"The focus is on the first game against Carrigaline. We have played them a couple of times over the last few years and we know how good they are.”