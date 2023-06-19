A Jack McAuliffe medal and the Paddy 'the champ' Martin cup have become a very important part of Cork boxing history

IT is said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

The three pictures, featured in this week’s column illustrates a rich tapestry of Cork Boxing history behind each one.

The main picture on the page shows the late Tim O’Sullivan then President of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association presenting Jack McAuliffe Gold Medals.

The recipients were both Irish National Champions. However, more significantly on the left Eamer Coughlan was also a World Silver Medalist while Callum Walsh was a European Gold Medalist.

Both Boxers proudly represented the Riverstown Boxing Club. Next year 2024 will provide a huge milestone in the Olympic history of Irish Boxers as it marks the Centenary of the country’s first participation at the Olympic Games which took place in Paris in 1924.

Ireland selected a ten man Boxing Team, three of whom were from Cork. Willie ‘Boy Murphy, Joe Kelleher and Mossy Doyle, while Tim O’Sullivan had strong links with the Irish Olympic Boxing Team of 1948.

However, next year also marks the 40th Anniversary of the establishment of the Riverstown Boxing Club.

Simultaneously the Glen Boxing Club hope to have their Museum of Cork Boxing open to the public.

Surely a photograph of this magnitude forms part of Cork Boxing history and is worthy of special inclusion.

Riverstown BC boxers Eamer Coughlan and Callum Walsh receiving their Jack McAuliffe medals from the late Tim O’Sullivan during the Awards Ceremony in Bishop Lucey Park in 2016. Picture: Doug Minihane

Over those four decades, Riverstown have experienced both highs and lows.

The most alarming came when they were reduced to one boxer. Teddy Barry and Mick Devane then, had a major decision to make, they made the right one.

The Club prevailed and prospered. Today it is a corner stone of Cork Boxing.

To produce two Boxers to win World Silver and European Gold is a magnificent achievement and one to be cherished.

Each of the Boxers are bonded in victory and history.

Eamer Coughlan has taken time out of boxing while Callum Walsh turned professional and is currently developing into a great future prospect.

Tim O’Sullivan passed away in October 2020. He was the oldest surviving Boxing International in the Country; he was selected to represent Ireland at the London Olympics in 1948.

His Olympic tie from that era will go on display in the new Glen Museum. Eighteen months before his death Tim shared the winners podium with Calum Walsh at the IABA Awards Dinner in Dublin, young Walsh was publicly congratulated and gloriously acknowledged as a European Gold Medalist, while for Tim, the oldest living International in the Country.

He was being presented with the IABA Hall of Fame Award, the first and only Corkman to receive the accolade.

The story behind the second photo is remarkable and now forms part of Cork Boxing history.

In 2018, Cork Boxer Tommy McCarthy coached by John Morrissey met Dubliner Evan Matcalfe in his first Elite Final at the National Stadium.

Following a close contest McCarthy was edged out on a 3-2 split decision.

For a variety of solid reasons on behalf of the Boxer, the Cork County Board requested an investigation into the decision.

Following a comprehensive inquiry, the result was justifiably reversed and McCarthy was subsequently declared the Winner.

On behalf of the Boxer and his coach, O’Brien the Board President requested the presentation of the Medal Certificate and Cup be made in Cork.

Amidst Covid times, the presentation hosted by Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh took place in Cork City Hall on 25th September 2020.

On that historic day, IABA President Dominic O’Rourke congratulated McCarthy on bridging a sixteen-year gap by becoming the First Cork Male Boxer to lift an Elite Title since Dr. Eana Falvey claimed Premier Glory in 2002.

It was also an outstanding coaching achievement by John Morrissey who subsequently completed the Grand Slam through the recent All-Ireland success of Aaron O’Donoghue senior and Brian Long senior novice.

A smiling Christina Desmond celebrates as she was the First recipient on the new Paddy ‘The Champ' Martin Cup.

The presentation was made in 2014, by Micheál Martin at the Cork County Boxing Board Centenary Dinner.

This is our third picture, featured in this week’s column. Next month this Cup will be presented for the 10th year.

'Champion of Champions' and Youth Olympian, Macrooms Christina Desmond, receiving her award the Paddy 'The Champ' Martin Cup from Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin. The perpetual cup was presented by the Martin family in honour of their late father, the legendary Cork boxer Paddy Martin more fondly remembered as 'The Champ'.

Each year since its inception it has been presented by Micheál Martin on behalf of the Martin Family.

The Cup is named after Paddy Martin known as the ‘Champ.

He was a formidable Boxer and represented Ireland on fourteen occasions. Paddy died in 2012.

Following a very late conversation on a Sunday night in December 2013, it was suggested to the late Tim O’Sullivan that he would invite Micheál Martin to sponsor a Cup named after his father.

Both Paddy Martin and Tim O’Sullivan were the founder members of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association.

Tim agreed and always believed in taking remedial action.

It is now only minutes to mid night and Tim put a call through to Micheál, the Fianna Fail leader picked up and embraced the idea immediately.

This Cup has been presented to many of Cork’s outstanding young Boxers over the intervening years and represents an iconic hall mark of Amateur Boxing accomplishment.