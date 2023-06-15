Thanks for all you did Teddy McCarthy, you inspired GAA fans everywhere

IT was probably the biggest shock the people of Cork received for many years when the news filtered through last week that Teddy McCarthy has passed away suddenly.

Those who loved Teddy without reservation and whom he loved in return suddenly found one of the harbour lights of their life had been extinguished.

But those same bright lights were an enduring guide to more than family and friends because in every corner of the GAA world there are folk whose lives have been enriched, enlivened and uplifted by the incredibly gifted Teddy.

I had known Teddy for many years and became his go-to man when he felt he needed to get his opinion to the GAA fraternity with the help of The Echo.

What I did learn about him was it was either black or white and I had the honour for many years along with my GAA colleague John Horgan to put ink on some of his interesting thoughts particularly when it came to the game he loved and lived for.

It was only on the eve of his tragic passing on Bank Holiday Monday that Teddy rang me from Ballinlough informing me that we would tie up on Wednesday to do an interview on the Cork hurling and football journey in this campaign.

Just think about Teddy’s weekend of GAA action. He was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday for Cork and Kerry and on Sunday in Thurles for Cork’s U21 All-Ireland triumph against Offaly.

The bank holiday weekend was completed with a visit to Ballinlough on Monday to see his sons Cian and Niall play with Passage against Na Piarsaigh in the MacCurtain Cup final that they won.

One could imagine that people were shattered, especially his family, when the sad news filtered through that Teddy was no longer with us, as suddenly emotion descended on Leeside.

In the days leading up to his funeral, I filtered through the condolences and many of them brought a tear to my eye as every county in Ireland had people who felt they needed to show respect to the great Teddy.

LEGEND

Some were from America, Australia and England, as Teddy Mac was a legend respected far and wide.

The crowds that assembled at Barry’s Funeral home in Glanmire for Teddy’s wake had to be seen to be believed with the estimation of the attendance running into thousands in the seven hours of homage.

Over the years, Teddy naturally had many acquaintances but two friends that stand out, are his former Cork hurling comrade Tomás Mulcahy and Sars clubmate Seanie Farrell.

In the case of Tomás Mulcahy, they travelled to many games together following their retirement from playing and despite wearing different club colours, the respect they held for one another was unique.

Seanie Farrell also soldiered with Teddy for many years and again just like Mulcahy the respect they held for one another was a special bond that was impossible to break.

To be honest, I don’t think Teddy realised how much he was loved and respected and the words of another respected journalist in his tribute he commented “there will never be another Teddy Mac” speaks volumes of the man.

Tony O'Sullivan (centre) with former Tipperary players Joe Hayes, Bobby Ryan, Donie O'Connell and Nicky English paying their respects. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The scenes at Glanmire had to be seen to be believed as the cortege left Crestfield before making its way to the church passing his beloved Sars club where children and supporters of the club formed a guard of honour.

To witness greats like Billy Morgan, Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Larry Tompkins, Tomas Mulcahy, Niall Cahalane and Dr Con Murphy shouldering Teddy into the church was strongly poignant.

FITTING

It was fitting that former Cork GAA chief Frank Murphy would give the graveside oration speaking fondly of his achievements as the large gathering listened with interest to his riveting speech.

And just to round off the day of huge sadness, Myles Gaffney sang the famous song he penned called Teddy Boy and that also brought many tears to the finale at Rathcooney cemetery.

So farewell to you Teddy McCarthy, and thank you from the countless hearts and souls of the many who believe that with your passing, the ranks of hurling and football immortals have been augmented by someone immensely special.

And as is the way of immortals, Teddy you will live forever as long as there are folk who think that catching a sliotar or football from the clouds on a GAA pitch is a blessed piece of devilment forever worth witnessing.

And may that prove always to be.