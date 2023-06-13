Duhallow hurlers get past Carrigdhoun after Premier SHC shootout 

Duhallow 3-29 Carrigdhoun 4-19

DUHALLOW powered into the semi-final of the Premier SHC Division section with a thrilling win over Carrigdhoun in Mallow.

The north Cork side led for the majority of the tie but had the fight hard to pull free on several occasions from an opponent that just didn’t know when to quit.

Carrigdhoun bagged four goals on the night and looked likely to push for home late on with Brian Kelleher their main threat throughout.

Ronan Kelleher, Michael Murphy and Sean Andrews all impressed on what would ultimately turn out to be a tough night for the men in yellow.

For Duhallow, Tómas Walsh, Tómas Howard and Rory Lynn provided the threat with Luke Philpott hugely impressive in the middle.

Little to separate these sides in the opening half with the sides sharing 27 scores between them in the opening 30 minutes of action.

Duhallow were first to settle with four points on the board before the men in yellow knew what hit them.

A brace of tasty points from Lynn as well as points from Tómas Howard and Conor Murphy saw the north Cork side settle into the tie – a point from Carrigaline’s Brian Kelleher settling the nerves for the westerners on six minutes.

Duhallow's Tomas Howard shoots for goal under pressure from Carrigdhoun's William Hurley. Picture: David Keane.

The sides traded points for the next few minutes with Kelleher adding a brace, one free and a long-range effort, keeping Duhallow four in front.

Duhallow upped the ante and pushed clear over the next five minutes with four points on the bounce but a quick 1-3 from Carrigdhoun (Kelleher netting on 17 minutes) had this one back in the melting pot.

Andrew’s goaled again for Carrigdhoun on 25 minutes to take the lead for the first time but Duhallow responded emphatically goals from Lynn and Howard pushing them clear as the half time whistle approached.

Carrigdhoun added two late points sending them in at the interval trailing by three – 2-10 to 2-13.

The pace of scoring eased a little after the break with goals from Adam O’Sullivan and Murphy pushing this one close however Lynn’s second goal ended the tie late on.

Scorers for Duhallow: R Lynn 2-3; T Howard 1-6; l Philpott 0-8 (0-7 f); E Murphy, C O’Keeffe 0-3 each; J O’Callaghan, T Walsh 0-2 each, C King, C Murphy 0-1 each.

Carrigdhoun: B Kelleher 1-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 65); A O’Sullivan 1-4; S Andrews 1-2, M Murphy 1-1; R Kelleher 0-4.

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); A Ryan (Newmarket), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe, c), C Coughlan (Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); C Murphy (Castlemagner), R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe); R Lynn (Newmarket), L Philpott (Banteer), C O’Keeffe (Newmarket).

Subs: T Walsh (Millstreet) for C O’Callaghan and A Coughlan (Banteer) for A Ryan (both h-t), D Wilson (Banteer) for C O’Keeffe (33 inj).

CARRIGDHOUN: D Mackey (Ballygarvan); J O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers, c), E Lombard (Ballinhassig); C O’Sullivan (Belgooly), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks); G O’Riordan (Belgooly), T O’Callaghan (Kinsale); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); R Kelleher (Carrigaline), M Murphy (Kinsale), S Andrews (Shamrocks).

Subs: E O’Donovan (Belgooly) for G O’Riordan (15 inj), J Murphy (Kinsale) for T O’Callaghan (39), N O’Sullivan (Belgooly) for C Desmond (53), S Lombard (Ballinhassig) for E O’Donovan (57).

Referee: D Copps (Ballyhea)