Dramatic penalty shootout win for Knocknagree to reach Tom Creedon Cup final

Midfielder David O'Connor went in goal and gave up with the big saves against Boherbue
Knocknagree midfielder David O'Connor emerged as Man of the Match after saving two penalties against Boherbue in a dramatic Tom Creedon Cup semi-final in Macroom. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Knocknagree 0-14 Boherbue 2-8 

(Knocknagree win 3-0 on penalties) 

KNOCKNAGREE are into the Tom Creedon Cup decider after pipping near neighbours Boherbue on penalties at the end of a dramatic semi-final in Macroom.

As clashes go, the meeting of great Duhallow football rivals didn’t disappoint, stand-in Knocknagree keeper David O’Connor performed heroics, an able deputy after regular custodian Damien Browne was black-carded at the end of extra time.

Hotly competitive over 80 minutes of twists and turns, Boherbue operated with 14 players for the entire second half in normal time. And though restored to a full complement for the additional 20 minutes, Boherbue laboured as Knocknagree jumped three points ahead.

With the clock ticking down, Boherbue mounted an assault that troubled the Knocknagree rearguard, Browne picked up a black and from the resultant throw-in, Kevin Cremin won possession and blasted to the net to force a penalty shootout.

Now the initiative appeared to lay with Boherbue, Knocknagree deciding to assign influential midfielder O’Connor to new duties as netminder. Indeed O’Connor took centre-stage on producing two brilliant saves and a third Boherbue effort thundered off the woodwork.

That contrasted with Knocknagree, ever so economical with Anthony O’Connor, Matthew Dilworth and David Twomey slotting expertly to the net.

With neither side fielding at full strength, Knocknagree enjoyed a positive start on points to O’Connor and Dilworth. Steadily Boherbue got to grips with the situation thanks to the accuracy of David O’Connor and Liam Moynihan.

A setback for Boherbue saw defender Denis O’Sullivan yellow carded for the second time as the sides retired at 0-6 apiece. Certainly, Boherbue gave their opponents plenty to think about on the restart, a great move saw Dan Sheehan kick a lead point.

Knocknagree dug their way back, Dilworth and Michael McSweeney altering the scoreboard. Again Boherbue refused to buckle, Andrew O’Connor setting up namesake David to net.

Importantly for Knocknagree, Anthony O’Connor came to his side’s rescue with an equalising pointed free at 0-11 to 1-8.

Into extra-time, Knocknagree served notice of their intent to shoot three points prior to Cremin earning a late Boherbue reprieve. That necessitated penalties, Knocknagree delivering clinical efficiency.

Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-7 (0-6 f), M Dilworth 0-4, M McSweeney 0-3.

Penalties: A O’Connor, M Dilworth, D Twomey 1-0 each.

Boherbue: D O’Connor 1-5 (0-3 f), K Cremin 1-0, L Moynihan, D Sheehan, A O’Connor 0-1 each.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; D Mahoney, S Daly, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, N F O’Connor, T O’Connor; T O’Mahony, D O’Connor; J Dennehy, M McSweeney, K Cronin; M Dilworth, A O’Connor, C White.

Subs: K Barry for J Dennehy, D Twomey for C White, C O’Connor for N O’Connor, J Dennehy for T O’Connor.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; C O’Keeffe, D Buckley, M O’Gorman; C O’Sullivan, K Cremin, D O’Sullivan; P Daly, J Corkery; B Murphy, L Moynihan, A O’Connor; D Sheehan, D O’Connor, B Herlihy. 

Subs: D Murphy for B Herlihy, T Guerin.

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).

