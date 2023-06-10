Cork minor footballers floored by Dublin rally in dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final

Dublin 1-18 Cork 2-12

Heartbreak for Cork as they lost out to Dublin in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football quarter-final at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Leading by six points with 10 minutes to go Dublin strung six points together as the Rebels struggled to get upfield to relieve the pressure, with Shane Mullarkey getting the all-important score to equalise.

Then a mistake by the defence on a short kick-out then let Curry in and his goal sent them crashing out of the championship when extra time loomed.

The Rebels played David O’Leary as a sweeper and it worked in the first half as it left gaps for the impressive Sean Coakley and Denis O’Mullane to exploit. But Dublin got the upper hand in the last quarter in the wake of a Coakley penalty, and their explosive finish ensure they moved on to the semi-final.

Two minutes in and Coakley put Cork in front from a free as both teams started to settle. A bursting run from corner-back Jack O’Sullivan had the sides level as he split the posts and from the restart Dublin took the lead.

They squeezed up on the Cork kick-out with Lenny Cahill getting their second point. Denis O’Mullane had them level again after eight minutes, with both sides missing chances to take the lead.

Another great run from O’Sullivan saw him set up Harry Curley for Dublin’s third point, with Darragh Clifford replying at the other end.

Cahill pointed from a free for Dublin and again they squeezed up on the Cork restart, leading to another free. Cahill duly scored to make it 0-5 to 0-3.

However, with 11 minutes gone, Cork were back in front. A Coakley shot fell short and was plucked from the air by O’Mullane, who found the back of the net, to make it 1-3 to 0-5.

Cork's Dara Sheedy takes on Lenny Cahill of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Timothy Cullinane got off the mark to increase Cork’s lead after 13 minutes, the first time they led by more than one point. That became three when O’Mullane fisted over, following a sweeping move that started deep in the Cork half.

Cork were now starting to dominate with runs from Dara Sheedy causing all sorts of problems for the Dublin defence. One of them saw him fouled and Coakley had an easy free to increase Cork’s lead: 1-6 to 0-5.

A minute later and Sheedy got his first before Dublin missed a great chance to raise a green flag, with Luke O’Boyle’s effort going wide. Paddy Curry pulled a point back for Dublin, following a quick free with another O’Boyle effort going wide from the restart.

Sheedy showed his class with his second and then Coakley got his third to make it double scores with three minutes to half-time.

Daly made it 1-10 to 0-6 before Curry replied. Ryan Mitchell got the last score of the half to see the Rebel lead by 1-10 to 0-8 at the break.

Curry reduced the deficit to four before Coakley got Cork’s first score of the second half. Joshua Young was on target for Dublin, but again they missed a number of chances to reduce the gap with some bad wides.

Shane Mullarkey, just on as a sub, pointed for Dublin as they were enjoying their best spell of the game.

When Cahill from a free the Cork lead was down to only two, 1-11 to 0-12 after 40 minutes.

Cork badly needed a score and it duly arrived from a Coakley free, before they were awarded a penalty. Sheedy picked up the ball from the restart and he was fouled by Cillian Emmett, with Coakley cooly slotting home to make it 2-12 to 0-12.

Cork's Sean Coakley scores a penalty against Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Mitchell and Curry pointed for Dublin and when Cahill pointed from a free the Cork lead was down to three points with four minutes left.

They could have been level were it not for a goal-saving block by Trevor Kiely, to deny Sean Keogh.

A free from Andrew O’Reilly made it a two-point game as it headed for injury time.

Cahill made it a one-point encounter as the MC announced there will be at least six minutes of additional action. Mullarkey equalised before Curry raised a green flag to put Dublin through.

Scorers for Dublin: L Cahill 0-6 (0-3 f), P Curry 1-4, S Mullarkey (0-1 f), R Mitchell 0-2 each, J O’Sullivan, H Curley, J Young, A O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Cork: S Coakley 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 f), D O’Mullane 1-2, D Sheedy 0-2, D Clifford, G Daly, T Cullinane 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: C Murray, S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; P Curry, H Curley, L Cahill.

Subs: S Mullarkey for P Coleman (37), A O’Reilly for S Ryan (43), N O’Brien for H Curley (48), C O’Connor for C Emmett (52), C McAweeney for J Young (60.

CORK: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); N O’Shea (Urhan), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M O’Brien (Ballinora), D Clifford (Éire Óg); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels).

Subs: J O’Leary (Douglas) for O O’Callaghan (43), A Dineen (Cill na Martra) for D Clifford (52), C Mullins (Mallow) for T Culliane (57), L Shorten (Tadgh MacCartaigh) for D O’Mullane (60).

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan).