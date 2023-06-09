Cork jockey Jody Townend leading the way for Willie Mullins

CORK jockey Jody Townend is in tremendous form this season already.

The Lisgoold native had a brilliant June Bank Holiday weekend winning bumpers on consecutive days for Willie Mullins.

The sister of Champion Jockey Paul Townend, Jody is now one of the top amateurs and that was seen to great effect aboard the quirky and free-going Ninth Loch in Kilbeggan. The bit slipped through his mouth which caused him to hang but Townend showed great composure as she cajoled him to win by half a length.

It was the ride of the season to date.

Her strength, tactical acumen and timing set her apart as undoubtedly one of the best amateurs of her generation.

She had it much easier on Monday at Listowel partnering the long absent High-Class Hero to an impressive victory under rules. Townend was suitably impressed by a horse who'd won a point at Loughbrickland two years ago.

This was an above-average bumper winner for the time of year. Townend regards this powerful horse as a nice prospect for hurdling and ultimately fences.

She has already ridden four winners from just six mounts, she's operating at a remarkable 66% strike rate.

Jody Townend is in top form. Picture: Healy Racing

Last season, Townend rode 17 winners from 78 rides, 12 of those victories for Willie Mullins. She also won two races for dad Tim Townend, notably on his mare Straight Home who won a bumper in Cork during a memorable 60 minutes for the family on Easter Monday. Paul had won his first Irish Grand National 55 minutes earlier on I Am Maximus.

It was a poignant Easter though as Jody and Paul's uncle Bob was laid to rest. He rode as an amateur for Mick O'Toole and as a professional rode many winners for Dessie Hughes.

Meanwhile, Punchestown's concluding bumper tomorrow is a race to note given it's produced quite a few subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners.

Marine Nationale won it last year and landed the Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

City Island 2018 and Faugheen 2013 were other notable winners. Willie Mullins has entered I Will Be Baie, who carries the colours of the Cork-based Roaringwater Syndicate whose silks were made famous by Florida Pearl.

I Will Be Baie won a Taylorstown Point To Point for Colin Bowe before being purchased by Harold Kirk on behalf of Willie Mullins for £150,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale.

Significantly he was Willie's only entry in the race and if he runs on Saturday he can add to Willie's incredible haul of 30 bumper winners from 58 runners in bumpers this season. He's operating at a remarkable 52% with his bumper horses.