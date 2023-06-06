Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 21:28

Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

Sarsfields and Glanmire club member was the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year
Deep sadness in Cork GAA at passing of legendary Teddy McCarthy

Cork's Teddy McCarthy in action against Michael Coleman of Galway in the 1990 All-Ireland hurling final. 

Denis Hurley

The death has been announced of legendary Cork hurler and footballer Teddy McCarthy. He was a month short of his 58th birthday.

The Sarsfields and Glanmire player was the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football championship medals in the same year, having been part of both Cork teams in the double-winning year of 1990.

In the space of a wonderful fortnight that September, McCarthy – a high fielder almost without equal – played at midfield, scoring three points as the hurlers beat Galway by 5-15 to 2-21. Two weeks later, Cork gained revenge for the 1987 and 1988 final defeats to Meath as a 0-11 to 0-9 victory was earned, with McCarthy playing a key role at left half-forward.

A three-time All-Ireland U21 football medal winner, McCarthy made his Cork senior football debut in 1985 and made his senior hurling championship debut in the 1986 All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway.

An All-Ireland senior football medallist in 1989, he also earned a football All-Star Award that year. In 1993, he was part of the Cork side that beat Wexford to win the national hurling league after a second replay.

McCarthy won two Cork SFC medals with East Cork divisional side Imokilly, in 1984 and 1986, and an intermediate title with Glanmire while he was part of the Sarsfields side that reached the 1989 senior hurling final, losing to Glen Rovers.

Following his retirement in 1996, McCarthy later had two stints as Sarsfields manager as well as leading Bandon to the 2011 county IHC title, losing in the Premier IHC decider the following year. He also served as Laois senior hurling manager and had involvement with Kilworth and Éire Óg.

He published his autobiography, Teddy Boy, in 2012.

More in this section

Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final
Cork City v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division FAI Cup draw: Cork City to face Treaty United and Cobh to meet UCD 
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby
cork gaa
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Club

The Longshot: Tyrrell Hatton has the form to win in Canada

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more