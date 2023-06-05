Late drama as in-form Cork City stun Bohs in Turner's Cross

Cork City 2 Bohemians 1

A SENSATIONAL result for Cork City against title-chasers Bohs at sun-scorched Turner's Cross on Bank Holiday Monday.

There was late drama as City made it four successive wins in front of their ecstatic supporters.

City took the lead in the second half through Matt Healy before Adam McDonnell levelled the game with only three minutes to go. However, straight from the restart City went down the other end and Daniel Krezic was perfectly placed to send the ball into the roof of the net.

Matt Healy after grabbing the first goal. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bohs settled into the game the better of the two sides and registered the first effort of the game through Kris Twardek. The Gypsies’ players were quick to shift the ball to Twardek following a loose bass from Ruairi Keating but the attacker failed to get his strike on target.

Ali Coote chanced his luck from a Bohs free-kick when he tried to catch Jimmy Corocran out by shooting rather than crossing from an acute angle, but the City goalkeeper was alert to his effort.

The dry surface did negatively affect the pace of the game. Passes were taking longer to reach their intended targets, and more often than not, passes bobbled into players such was the dryness and hardness of the pitch.

There was little happening in the game midway through the first half. The match was pedestrian with neither side playing with much intensity. The argument could be made that because of having only played a game three days earlier and the warm weather conditions at Turner's Cross, the players weren’t at their peak energy levels.

City almost took the lead through O’Donovan when he connected perfectly with the ball to produce a powerful volley. Unfortunately for the City player, his strike was straight at James Talbot. Had it been a yard either side of the keeper, Talbot would have had little chance of stopping the strike such was the purity of O’Donovan’s volley.

City could have taken the lead after a wonderful solo run by Tunde Owolabi saw the striker fire over the crossbar from inside the box. The 27-year-old collected the ball just inside the away side’s half before running at the Bohs goal, leaving two defenders behind. The Bohs players were incapable of stopping the striker such was his pace, but in the crucial moment, Owolabi didn’t have the composure to find the net.

Bohs were on top at the beginning of the second half but lacked that bit of quality needed in the final third. The Rebel Army were disciplined with their defensive shape, which made it difficult for Bohs.

City had to wait 20 minutes before carving out their first opportunity in the half when Josh Honohan got on the end of Matt Healy’s inswinging free-kick. However, his header was comfortably gathered by Talbot.

City certainly upped their tempo following Honohan’s effort and almost went ahead when Keating got on the end of Gordon Walker's cross but he was unable to hit the target. The home side’s good spell coincided with the introduction of Barry Coffey, who was having a positive impact after being brought on.

City took the lead when Healy’s powerful effort was too much for Talbot to deal with, with the keeper only able to parry the midfielder's strike into the roof of the net.

Bohs should have levelled up when Kris Twardek got on the end of an in-swinging cross but somehow failed to hit the target from inside the six-yard area.

Bohs did level up when McDonnell was on hand to direct the ball into the City net.

However no sooner had Bohs stopped celebrating that Krezic popped up in the penalty area to win the game for City.

Barry Coffey shows his joy at the winning goal. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

CITY: Corcoran; Custovic, Coleman, Honohan, Gilchrist (Walker 46), O’Donovan (Krezic 79); Bolger, Healy, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Coffey 61); Keating, Owolabi.

BOHS: Talbot; Benn (Horton 68), Nowak, Radkowski, McDonnell; Buckley, Flores, Coote; Clarke, (O’Sullivan 74) Twardek, Akintunde (McDaid 67).

Referee: R Harvey