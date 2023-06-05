Cork U20 hurlers were worthy champions but who is ready to step up to senior?

CORK rode the storm and delivered a needed boost for Rebel hurling after an enthralling clash with Offaly.

With the Faithful in the 29,380-strong crowd creating a raucous atmosphere in Semple Stadium, Ben O’Connor’s side had to be cool and calm in testing conditions, both physically and mentally. They survived the first half, forced into fouling to prevent more than the one green flag Offaly raised through a penalty, but once they were two points up at the break they never looked back.

There were big performers in every line from Brion Saunderson, Shane Kingston, Darragh O’Sullivan and Eoin Downey in defence to William Buckley, Diarmuid Healy, Jack Leahy and Ben Cunningham up front.

POWERHOUSE

Buckley was a worthy TG4 Man of the Match but captain Micheál Mullins must have been close, given his powerhouse efforts at midfield alongside Tadhg O’Connell, with his goal just after half-time sending the Rebels towards glory.

Cork’s Micheál Mullins celebrates with his mother Christine, grandmother Esther and father Michael after beating Offaly. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Cork got off to the worst possible start, however. Diminutive Offaly forward Adam Screeney did wreck in acres of space around the top right, forcing Mark Howell and O’Sullivan into picking up yellow cards, the Faithful hordes bouncing out of their seats in delight.

A few adjustments to the backline helped, Downey very effective as the sweeper when moved from the wing.

Diarmuid Healy’s goal, after a Cunningham shot was saved, came against the run of play but Cork had a balance in attack, five of the six starting forwards scoring from play and Ross O’Sullivan fouled for a free. Spraying the sliotar to the flanks helped avoid the congested middle.

That Cork outscored Offaly 0-5 to 0-1 in the run-up to the break, with five different players splitting the posts, showed the momentum had swung in the Leesiders’ favour and in the second half they looked a step above.

Offaly losing Cormac Egan to injury didn’t help the underdogs’ cause of course, as Ben O’Connor dominated at six from then on.

As is always the case with underage groups, the big question is which young Rebels will move up to the top. Unfortunately, O’Connor won’t, as the Barrs dynamo is committed to Munster rugby for now.

Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The 1997-’98 All-Ireland winning crop that U20 manager Ben O’Connor excelled with was exceptional: Donal Óg Cusack, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Wayne Sherlock, Timmy McCarthy and more going on to lift Liam MacCarthy three times. That’s the benchmark for Cork at that age.

This is another golden era though. Cork reached the All-Ireland final five times in the last six years, first under Denis Ring’s management, then Pat Ryan and now O’Connor. The majority of the senior squad next season will have featured on the biggest stage at U20 and U21. Yet it will only be a handful that manage to transition into elite hurlers.

The likes of Daire Connery, Seán O’Leary Hayes and Brian Turnbull lit up the U20 grade and played senior championship in 2020 but weren’t involved this summer. All three are top-class players but timing and luck are factors in progressing.

A share of the young players that delivered in Thurles on Sunday afternoon will get opportunities at senior. Some will become pillars of the senior side but predicting who isn’t easy. Take Seamus Harnedy, Cork’s most consistent performer alongside Patrick Horgan since his debut in 2013 without ever featuring at minor or U21. It’s never straightforward.

Cork could certainly do with a few in the mould of Ciarán Joyce, who was parachuted straight in and delivered in every outing.

Eoin Downey already made his senior championship bow so will clearly be prominent in 2024.

Eoin Downey with the cup in the dressing room. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

After that, it’s hard to call.

Certainly, top scorer Ben Cunningham will get an extended audition. He has added bite to his slick forward play, can pluck a sliotar from the air and has a burst of pace. Marrying work-rate to his undoubted qualities will be essential because he ticks a lot of boxes.

Diarmuid Healy has been the other top attacker over the campaign, standing up when needed, though he’s U20 again next year. As are Jack Leahy, Buckley, Tadhg O’Connell and Darragh O’Sullivan.

Ballinora’s Shane Kingston and the captain Mullins look certain to move out of the grade and into the extended senior squad. Mullins and Kingston were awesome against Offaly.

Brion Saunderson would offer some welcome competition for goalkeeper Patrick Collins and current panellists Ger Collins and Gavin Connolly.

Debating what All-Ireland-winning underages hurlers will graduate to senior... a good place for Cork to be.

U20 CHAMPIONSHIP SCORERS:

Ben Cunningham 2-54 (0-35 f, 0-3 65);

Diarmuid Healy 2-12;

William Buckley 0-14;

Colin Walsh 1-8;

Tadhg O'Connell 0-10;

Adam O'Sullivan 0-8;

Micheál Mullins 2-1;

Jack Leahy 0-7;

Ross O'Sullivan 0-6;

Timmy Wilk 0-5;

David Cremin 0-3;

Eoin O'Leary 0-2;

Darragh O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, Mikey Finn, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.