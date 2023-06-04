Cork v Offaly: All-Ireland U20 hurling glory for Rebels

Cork 2-22 Offaly 3-13

Cork claimed a third oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC title in four years as a blistering start to the second half put them in control against Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium.

A first half that was troublesome at times saw Cork finish well to lead by 1-11 to 1-9 going in and an unanswered 1-6 on the resumption meant that Ben O’Connor’s side were in an excellent position.

From the restart, captain Micheál Mullins played a one-two with midfield partner Tadhg O’Connell and drove towards goal before depositing a shot to the net for his second goal in as many games. There were just 14 second on the clock and Ben Cunningham added a point immediately afterwards to suddenly open up a six-point lead.

Further points followed from Cunnignham (three), the impressive Jack Leahy and William Buckley – each of them finishing with four points from play – with Diarmuid Healy and full-back Shane Kingston really to the fore as they moved 11 in front.

Offaly’s key attacker Adam Screeney did pull a point back from a free – he was to finish with eight points – and they had brief hope as Conor Doyle got a goal.

Cork stayed composed and replied through Healy. With Leahy and sub Adam O’Sullivan on target, it was 2-20 to 2-11 with ten minutes left before a brilliant team score exemplified the improvement after the break, Mark Howell finding the tireless Mullins, who drove forward and passed to Buckley, who did the rest.

Offaly did cut the gap slightly as the game petered out in the closing stages and had a goal at the death from sub Shane Rigney but, with Cork set up better defensively, a full-blown fightback was not a possibility.

Cork began with number 14 David Cremin dropping to the half-forward region as Ross O’Sullivan and Jack Leahy stayed inside. With Offaly’s Dan Ravenhill playing deep, it allowed corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan to sweep while Eoin Downey started at left half-back with Mullins lining up at midfield.

The throw-in had been delayed due to the large crowd – the official attendance was 29,380, with the Faithful faithful the largest constituent part of that. They had cheered Screeney’s name loudest when the teams were announced and they had good reason to be in full voice in the opening quarter.

Cork's Darragh O'Sullivan challenges Offaly's Adam Screeney. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Inside seven minutes, they were 0-4 to 0-1 in front but Cork looked to have quelled that early momentum as Ben Cunningham’s pointed free was followed by a goal. After William Buckley found Cunningham, he tested Mark Troy with a low shot but, when the Offaly defence couldn’t clear, Healy was in quickly with a sharp finish to the net.

Offaly had an instant response though as Cormac Egan was fouled for a penalty – Shane Kingston yellow-carded – and Ravenhill’s shot was superb, with Brion Saunderson doing well to get a touch to the ball but unable to keep it out.

That put them 1-4 to 1-3 in front and, though William Buckley levelled, Offaly were back in front through Screeney – Cork switched Darragh O’Sullivan on to the dangerman with Mark Howell moving to wing-back and Downey taking up the sweeping mantle – and a Ravenhill 65 followed a Saunderson save from Cormac Egan.

With the next four points shared, Offaly were 1-8 to 1-6 in front by the 24th minute, but Cork owned the rest of the half. Mullins had an effort from distance before Cremin profited from Ben O’Connor’s run. They were in front as Downey’s diagonal ball allowed Cunningham to score his third and Jack Leahy made it 1-10 to 1-8.

Screeney’s seventh of the day looked to have given Offaly an injury-time boost but Healy set up Tadhg O’Connell to give Cork a two-point lead at half-time. By the time Offaly scored again, the advantage had stretched to 11 and Cork had one hand on the cup.

Read More Cork v Offaly U20 player ratings: Young Rebels deliver at Semple Stadium

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham 0-10 (0-6 f), W Buckley, J Leahy 0-4 each, M Mullins, D Healy 1-1 each, T O’Connell, A O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Offaly: A Screeney 0-8 (0-6 f), D Ravenhill 1-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-2 f, 0-1 65), C Doyle, S Rigney 1-0 each.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), S Kingston (Ballonora), M Howell (Douglas); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), M Mullins (Whitechurch); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Leahy (Dungourney), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: E O’Leary (Glen Rovers) for R O’Sullivan (45), C Walsh (Kanturk) for Leahy (56), C Doolin (St Finbarr’s) for Dwyer, B Keating (Ballincollig) for Downey (58).

OFFALY: M Troy; T Guinan, P Taaffe, J Mahon; L Watkins, S Bourke, B Kavanagh; C Spain, C King; D Bourke, C Egan, C Doyle; A Screeney, C Mitchell, D Ravenhill.

Subs: S Rigney for Egan (half-time, injured), B Egan for Mitchell, R Kelly for Taaffe (both 39), J Hoctor for King (45), A Watkins for Spain (53).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).