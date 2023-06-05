AOH Cup final: Coachford rally to deny Watergrasshill in extra time

Coachford 3 Watergrasshill 2 (aet)

COACHFORD came from two down before in a sensational comeback to eventually overcome a gallant Watergrasshill 3-2 in what was an astonishing AOH Cup final at the Cross.

Although Coachford deserved their victory in the end, Watergrasshill, working out of League 3, put up a superb performance, despite being down to ten men after 32 minutes.

In front of a large crowd, Sam Dennehy scored one of the finest goals you are likely to see at the Cross and that includes any grade of football.

The Hill were almost over the line when Michael O’Regan got Coachford’s first in the 89th minute before Mark Murphy levelled in injury time to force the game into extra time.

The opening exchanges were very tense until Sam Dennehy showed enough perseverance to almost win the advantage for possession of the ball inside the box, but Stephen Murray came off his line to clear the danger.

Kaelan O’Sullivan produced a mazy run before combining with Evan O’Sullivan to force a corner on 20 minutes.

Coachford then came close when from a free kick, Mark Murphy headed across goal for Aaron O’Sullivan who touched on to the upright before Aaron Spriggs grabbed to safety.

Watergrasshill were reduced to 10 men on 32 minutes after Brendan Moloney was shown a straight red by referee Jim Hennessy.

Despite that disadvantage, the goal of the game arrived soon after when the Hill’s Sam Dennehy unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt from 30 yards out that soared into the top corner to score a sensational opener.

A terrific ball then from the imperious Aaron Ricken found Sean Desmond, but he was eventually crowded out by Coachford defenders near goal.

A half chance then fell for Coachford when Dara Lynch fed Aaron O’Sullivan who skewed off target with his effort from 20.

Then, Turner’s Cross erupted when Sean Desmond combined with Sam Dennehy before firing low past Murray to double the Hill’s advantage on 83 minutes.

But, goals from Coachford’s Michael O’Regan and Mark Murphy forced the game into extra time.

So, it was game on now for two sides that were flat out on their feet after Trojan efforts from all players out on the pitch.

The pivotal moment then arrived when Watergrasshill’s hearts were broken after Man of the Match Evan O’Sullivan shot low past Spriggs on 109 minutes to clinch a very hard-earned win for Coachford.

The Coachford side that defeated Watergrasshill 3-2 to win the AOH Cup. Picture: Barry Peelo.

COACHFORD: Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Dara Lynch, Keith Linzell, Aidan Buckley, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Mark Murphy, Aaron O’Sullivan, Matthew Bradley, Kaelan O’Sullivan.

Subs: Jack Murphy for Matthew Bradley (66), Michael O’Regan Declan Keating for Keith Linzell and Aidan Buckley (83).

WATERGRASSHILL: Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roche, Chris Healy, Andrew Desmond, Aaron Ricken, Ian O’Callaghan, Dylan McCarthy, Paddy O’Regan, Sam Dennehy, Sean Desmond, Dylan Field.

Subs: James Gowan for Dylan Field (70), Cormac Murphy for Dylan McCarthy (78), Andrew Chandler for Dylan Roche (85), Paul Cashman for Sam Dennehy (100).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.

Assistants: Tony Thompson, Alan Belmajoub, Paul O’Sullivan.