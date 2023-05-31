Blarney United beat Carrigaline to capture the Murphy Cup at Turner's Cross

Blarney United 3

Carrigaline United 1

AS Carrigaline United pushed up for an equaliser in added time, Darragh Bowdren kept his cool to score from distance and make it 3-1 to Blarney United in the Murphy Cup final at Turner’s Cross.

And seal this great win for Blarney, in front of their large group of supporters, much to the heartbreak of Carrigaline United who contributed so much to this exciting final.

After Daniel Murphy and Zachary Philpott gave Blarney a two goal lead, Conor Varian pulled one back and Carrigaline poured everything into getting an equaliser.

Richard Browne Cork Youth presents the trophy to Blarney United captain Jack Forde after defeating Carrigline United in the under 18 Murphy cup youth final at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It never came, and the side who attacked from the start left with the trophy.

Blarney created the first chance with a through ball that Brian Egan sent to Murphy. Mark Lashkul got to this for Carrigaline, and the defence around him made sure his clearance stayed in play and there was no set piece to follow.

Bowden also went for a goal with a free-kick, and again Lashkul was in the right place to deal with this.

A low cross from Aaron McCarthy went to Varian for Carrigaline’s first attempt, and Paul Omoshule blocked this for Blarney.

The goalkeeper was left holding his hands in the 15th minute as the referee gave a penalty to Carrigaline after he tripped Darragh Mulchinock inside the area.

He made up for this by diving to his left to stop Varian’s shot, and he covered the ball to prevent any spillage.

Ten minutes later, Murphy found himself in space inside the area and he gave Blarney the lead by firing in with his right boot.

A Bowdren free-kick was put out for a corner within 30 seconds of the restart and Ross Hennessey headed this narrowly over at the Shed End.

Bowdren also took the next shot for Blarney, and Robert Walker got in the way to block this for Carrigaline.

Blarney United captain Jack Forde' player of the match' after defeating Carrigline United in the under 18 Murphy cup youth final at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The pressure paid off in the most unexpected way, Philpott nodded the ball on inside a chaotic penalty area.

It fell over the line and Blarney went 2-0 up with just five minutes left to play in the first half.

Robert Walker almost pulled one back within 30 seconds but his header hit the cross bar.

They made up for this with their next attempt, as a free-kick from McCarthy landed at the feet of Varian and he fired to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Carrigaline were patient in their search for an equaliser as they kept it tight at the back, and only pushed up when they saw space.

This almost paid off when Jack Mangan ran up the pitch from his position at full-back but the shot was well saved by Jack Forde.

When Blaney broke and Egan had an opportunity to wrap things up, Lashkul came off his line and put the ball out of play.

This was forgotten about when Bowdren scored from distance in added time and Blarney won the cup.

Blarney United's Darragh Bowdren celebrates his goal against Carrigline United during the under 18 Murphy cup youth final at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Blarney United: Jack Forde; Paul Omoshule, Brian Egan, Zachary Philpott, Ross Hennessey, Sean Connolly, Darragh O’Shea, Daniel Blake, Daniel Murphy, Darragh Bowdren, Fionn Hughes.

Subs: Scott McCullough for O’Shea (HT), Jakub Sienicki for O’Leary (57), Louis Hanover for Hughes (63), Alex Lynch for Murphy (79), Joe Kiely for Egan (90), Eoin O’Sullivan for Blake (90).

Carrigaline United: Mark Lashkul; Zack Walsh, Jack Mangan, Scott Connolly, Ben Crowley, Robert Walker, Tommy Spooner, Callum O’Leary, Conor Varian, Darragh Mulchinock, Aaron McCarthy.

Subs: Samuel Horan for Walker (HT), Timmy Alade for Walsh (75), Jake Hackett for Varian (75), Kieran McCarthy for McCarthy (80).

Referee: Timmy Kelleher.