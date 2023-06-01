Pat Ryan’s season is over while John Cleary’s feels like it is just beginning

HARD to believe that we won’t see the Cork senior hurlers in competitive action until the New Year but these are the GAA times we now live in.

Cork’s disappointment at exiting the Munster SHC was evident at the final whistle in the TUS Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

Yet there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, even in defeat to the reigning All-Ireland champions, when looking ahead to 2024.

That seems like a long way off right now but we have a Cork senior hurling panel to be proud of and one that did not take a backward step throughout this year’s provincial championship.

Small margins - one-point losses in two of their four Munster ties – ultimately decided Cork’s fate.

Yet the skill, scoring wizardry and deft touches we have come to expect from the county’s hurlers now have additional traits.

Pat Ryan has reenergised the senior panel in his first year since taking over. Looking at a huge amount of players since the start of the year, Ryan has brought a greater physical edge to Cork’s approach. It almost paid off. Almost.

The heart, determination and desire we take for granted whenever a Cork player pulls on the red jersey have never been more evident than during this year’s pre-season, National League and provincial campaigns.

Perhaps the most positive thing to take from last weekend’s loss was Pat Ryan’s honesty when assessing his side’s inability to emerge from Munster.

Not seeking to make any excuses, the Cork manager has reset the bar for next season’s approach. Cork are not far away from making a significant breakthrough having gone toe-to-toe with the three All-Ireland series qualifiers from the province.

Yet, playing well and coming up short isn’t why Ryan took on the role of Cork manager.

Brian O'Driscoll of Cork on his way to scoring his side's goal against Louth. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ryan’s players will have read the Cork manager’s comments about not being interested in being paised for trying their best or any false platitudes.

Pat Ryan wants to win Munster and All-Ireland senior championships so resetting the panel’s focus with those targets in mind is exactly what Cork supporters want to hear.

It is just a pity we will have to wait so long before seeing Cork in action again.

BOOST

Ahead of our near neighbours June Bank Holiday visit, Cork senior football received a welcome shot in the arm up in Navan last weekend.

Edging a Louth side that has given him plenty of problems in the recent past will have delighted John Cleary and his management team.

As for the Cork senior footballers, they head into the biggest game of the year, safe in the knowledge a preliminary quarter-final berth is all but guaranteed, irrespective of their upcoming Kerry and Mayo group results.

At the very least, that Louth win has alleviated some of the pressure on Cork to pull off an upset over their Munster rivals on Saturday.

Jack O’Connor’s side travel to Leeside wanting to avoid a second All-Ireland group defeat in a row.

Naturally, the Rebels are expecting a backlash following the Kingdom’s capitulation to Mayo in Killarney and will need to front up from the opening minute.

Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire’s towering displays along with Ruairí Deane and Brian O’Driscoll’s ceaseless work-rate in Navan need to be replicated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Gaining a territorial foothold between the two 45s will be crucial to cutting off, or at least making it more difficult, to supply the Cliffords with quality possession.

Don’t expect Maurice Shanley or Tommy Walsh to venture forward as much as they did against Louth but wing-backs Luke Fahy and Mattie Taylor’s overlapping ability will be vital in attempting to move Kerry’s defenders out of position.

Cork were at their best when breaking from deep and at pace against Louth. That approach seems to be when this set of Cork seniors produce their most effective football.

Will it be enough to get another unlikely win over Kerry? Playing with the handbrake off and just going for it as opposed to deploying a massed defence and hoping for the best might be the better option this time around.

* A word of thanks to Mark Woods who finished up with The Echo after 46 years service last week. Mark was always willing to lend a helping hand in the press box and a huge support to me throughout my writing career. Mark Woods will be missed.