After Cork's exit in Limerick, big decisions lie ahead to shape the team for 2024

DEVASTATION for Cork.

They left absolutely everything in the Gaelic Grounds. Literally a puck of a sliotar away from setting up a Munster final against Clare due to Tipp's shock loss at home to Waterford.

Instead, their summer is over just as the temperature is rising having lost two matches on the road by the minimum. Cruel but that's what makes Munster hurling so special and drew a raucous crowd of 40.847 to witness another stone-cold classic.

Three thrillers in a row for the Rebels but they won't get to fight another day. They certainly died with their boots on here though.

In real bother when Limerick struck six points in a row to go seven ahead, a poacher's goal from Patrick Horgan, catching Nickie Quaid out with an early shot, set up a tense finale.

A draw would have done Cork and young subs Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey and Padraig Power injected huge energy, earning frees which Horgan converted. Like Horgan, Seamus Harnedy was magnificent with 0-4 from play, two assists and getting fouled for four more scores.

When he was hacked down to make it 3-24 to 1-29 deep into injury time, Cork just needed the next score but instead, Tom Morrissey, who had been guilty of some sloppy wides, came up trumps to nudge the Treaty two up. Another Horgan free put the contest back on a knife edge but Cork couldn't secure the last puck-out and the final whistle ended their season.

Tactically this was riveting. Cork set up their forwards to press Limerick high. Brian Roche was deployed at wing-forward to man-mark Kyle Hayes with Harnedy on the other side to contest high deliveries with Diarmaid Byrnes. Luke Meade, Tim O'Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon battled ferociously around the middle third and Cork sourced points from turnovers, including one from Patrick Horgan, while the threat of the running game led to yellow cards for Hayes, Byrnes and Mike Casey.

EXPOSED

The trade-off was the lack of protection around the D, with Seán O'Donoghue and Damien Cahalane being asked to do an awful lot to try and curb Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan's angled runs.

Limerick’s Seamus Flanagan and Damien Cahalane of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

When the Rebels were 0-12 to 0-8 ahead the approach was working but it felt like a goal was coming and two arrived in short succession, through Gillane and Cathal O'Neill, while Limerick also hit the post and forced Pa Collins into a brave save.

The momentum had swung completely in the hosts' favour but Cork kept plugging away and necklaced three points in succession to go in level at the break. Limerick adjusted on the resumption and while the penalty was dubious, there was a constant goal threat.

Gearóid Hegarty made some critical plays in the second half and Limerick were able to pick off trademark soaring points from way out through Byrnes, Hayes and Darragh O'Donovan.

As they had all through this year, from preseason to the league and into the provincial series, Cork refused to yield.

That Horgan goal was a lifeline and as the clock ticked a draw seemed inevitable. Limerick found a way though. That's why they're champions.

This is year one of Pat Ryan's tenure. Even if he was involved with Kieran Kingston in 2016-'17 and an All-Ireland-winning U20 manager, the pressure and demands of being in charge of the Cork seniors are at another level. He'll have learned a lot since the first sliotar was pucked in the Munster Senior Hurling League down in Tralee.

Cork hurling is at a crossroads really. Outside of reaching the All-Ireland final two years ago, there haven't been too many notable victories since the last Munster title in 2018.

Some of the most consistent performers in recent weeks were the 30-plus brigade: Horgan, Harnedy and Damien Cahalane. In contrast, there is a production line of rookies: next weekend's Cork decider against Offaly will be the county's fifth U21/U20 All-Ireland in six seasons. Fitzgibbon, Kingston and co are no longer young turks, they all turn 26 this year.

What blend is needed to challenge for Liam MacCarthy?

That's Ryan and his selectors' biggest question in the offseason, which arrived sooner than we hoped.

