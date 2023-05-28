Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 10:55

John Cleary: With Kerry and Mayo coming up, you don't have to be Einstein to realise this was very important...

Cork face the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday but will be without defender Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh
John Cleary: With Kerry and Mayo coming up, you don't have to be Einstein to realise this was very important...

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

CORK’S courageous 1-19 to 1-17 Group 1 All-Ireland SFC victory over Louth in Navan at the weekend came at a price with defenders Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh set to miss the next game against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday at 3pm.

Manager John Cleary confirmed the news after the pair went off injured in either half when they were replaced by Kevin O’Donovan and Cian Kiely respectively.

Cork will also assess the shoulder injury sustained by Sean Powter in the opening sequence of play after half-time.

Cleary admitted another defeat ‘would have been hard to stomach’ after defeats to Clare in Munster and Louth in the league.

“We were very disappointed after the Clare game and the character of the lads and all of our character were probably questioned at that stage,” Cleary commented.

“We were prepared for a battle coming down the home straight. 

We were determined that if it came down to a battle in the last few minutes that we weren't going to be found wanting to get over the line.

“Even John O'Rourke's dive on the ball there when we were a point up at the end, that we got a two-point lead from, it epitomised the resolve and spirit that they did show coming down the home straight.” 

HARD TO STOMACH

The outcome of this round 1 tie was central to either Cork or Louth advancing to the knock-out phase and the Rebels clearly hold that advantage now.

“With the All-Ireland champions and the League champions coming up, you don't have to be an Einstein to realise this was a very important game.

“The league was only so-so for us. Then the Clare match, we were disappointed after that, so if we were beaten again in this, it would have been hard to stomach.

"That is why we are particularly delighted to get over the line and we'll take next weekend as it comes, but at least we have two points in the bag.

Goalscorer Brian O'Driscoll celebrates Cork's win over Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Goalscorer Brian O'Driscoll celebrates Cork's win over Louth at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“Until someone passes us out, we are guaranteed third place anyway. We looked at this as a three-game block. This was the first game and thank God we are on the board, what with two big games to come.” 

Cork led by 1-11 to 0-8 after 43 minutes and were in control. 

“Then I turned back to talk to one of the selectors and the next thing the ball was in the net for a Louth goal. They got momentum and we couldn’t arrest it, but the lads showed great resolve in the finish."

Read More

Cork v Louth: Player ratings from footballers' key win 

More in this section

US Open Tennis The Longshot: No escape from Alcaraz as rising star to shine at French Open
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session Cork’s Megan Connolly to leave Brighton before World Cup
Ballincollig hurlers push for promotion after hitting four goals in Bishopstown Ballincollig hurlers push for promotion after hitting four goals in Bishopstown
cork gaa
'The Away Game' - documentary on GAA in Europe set for release

'The Away Game' - documentary on GAA in Europe set for release

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more