Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 20:20

Mighty Munster storm to victory in South Africa to lift first trophy in 12 season

West Cork's John Hodnett grabbed the winning try in the URC final against Stormers in Cape Town
Munster’s Gavin Coombes and Alex Kendellen celebrate after the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Stormers 14 Munster 19 

A HUGE Red army was in Cape Town as Munster ended their 12-year wait for silverware.

Graham Rowntree’s side stunned the hosts and holder Stormers in the BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final at a packed Cape Town Stadium, which included a strong Munster support, bridging a gap to the last success in the 2011 Magners League.

First-half tries from hooker Diarmuid Barron and winger Calvin Nash had the visitors 12-7 up at the break. They dominated that period, with three tries also disallowed. 

After Leeside legend and Munster captain Peter O'Mahony departed with a head injury, the hosts wrestled control, aided by the sin-binning of full-back Mike Haley. 

A Deon Fourie try followed by a conversion pushed Stormers 14-12 ahead.

Shane Daly of Munster beats the tackle of Herschel Jantjies of DHL Stormers. Picture: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile
Shane Daly of Munster beats the tackle of Herschel Jantjies of DHL Stormers. Picture: Nic Bothma/Sportsfile

Munster turned down the chances to kick a penalty to go back in front but John Hodnett's try with four minutes left proved to be decisive. 

Another West Corkonian, Jack Crowley, nailed the conversion to put Munster five points clear but they still had to dig in late, with Crowley sin-binned.

It didn't matter. Munster prevailed as their end-of-season form, which saw them beat Stormers away, then Glasgow in the quarter-final and Leinster in the semi, held up.

A long overdue success for the Munster faithful.

STORMERS: Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (capt), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Clayton Blommetjies.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (c), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

