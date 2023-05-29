Cork Darts Organisation wraps up with trophies up for grabs

TONIGHT will bring to a conclusion the nine-month official darts season under the Cork Darts Organisation banner with the CDO Challenge Cup, Challenge Trophy and the KO Cup.

The Joshua Tree will stage the semi-finals and final of the Challenge Cup, which is sponsored by Councillor Kenneth Collins, with the four teams involved here being Ma Dulleas who had a very tight and most exciting 4-3 win at home against the Joshua Tree and Quinlans second team who ran out 4-0 winners over the Groves 1.

Also in the hat for the semi-final draw will be the Gallows 1 who hit Carrigaline GAA 4-0 and the fourth side in the cup for the draw will be O’Cionnaigh’s who won 4-1 away to the Red Cove Inn.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made at the Joshua Tree at 8.30pm with both finals to commence sharp at 8.45pm.

The Gallows on Bandon Road will stage the semifinals and final of the CDO Challenge Trophy with the Residence 1 facing off against the Cotton Ball on the bar board and Gallows 3 will take on the Premier side from the Top of the Hill on the Lounge board with games here to commence at 8.45pm.

The Groves will play host to the CDO KO Cup with the qualifiers here being Quinlans 1, Riverstown Inn, Groves 2 and River Lane 1 with the draw for the semifinals line-up to be made at 8.45pm and first darts away in both semi-finals at 9pm.

Martin Cotter will be in attendance on Monday next at the Groves Bar on Dublin Street Blackpool to accept entries and make the draw for the annual summer league with each registration being €30 and will this year see all proceeds donated to a local cancer charity.

The league will begin on Monday, June 12 and teams will consist of six-a-side that will play three games of doubles each game to be just the one leg of 801 and this will be followed by six games of singles with each game to be the best of three legs of 501 flying start and in total nine points will be available to be won on any given night.

Meanwhile at the Gallows on Bandon Road, Chris Collins will be commencing the summer individual league on Monday, June 12 for the Hughie Bowdren Cup and the Dave Curtin Cup and he will be accepting names at the Gallows on the night or players may if they wish to phone in details or text Chris at 0861988534 for more details.

All games over the ten weeks of the individual league at the Gallows will commence no later than 8.30pm on competition night.