Cork Darts Organisation ready for knockout action

THE Cork Darts Organisation Challenge Cup quarter-finals, sponsored by Councillor Kenneth Collins, will be played tonight along with the quarter-finals of the CDO Challenge Trophy and the CDO KO Cup.

Carrigaline GAA made sure of their spot in the quarter-finals of the challenge cup as they came through their last 16 home encounter against the Tower Bar with a very impressive 4-1 scoreline and they will now travel to the Gallows to take on the Gallows first team in their quarter-final.

The Joshua Tree recorded the same 4-1 scoreline in their win away to the Gallows second team while Quinlans 2 came away from the Maple Leaf as 4-0 winners with their reward being a quarterfinal home game against the Groves 1.

Red Cove Inn have a home quarter-final against O’Cionnaigh’s after their last 16 win over the Old Reliable in what was another really tight 4-3 result in their favour.

The final competitions of the current season are now at the quarter-final stage and Monday, May 29 will see all three of those competitions brought to a conclusion with the semi-finals and finals being played.

However, there will still be lots of darting action during the official close season as stated in this column on Monday last with Chris Collins running the Hughie Bowdren and Dave Curtain Cups at the Gallows.

Martin Cotter who is the secretary of the CDO will also be running the annual out of season competition which will be confined to teams who operate in the First, Second and Third Division of the CDO leagues.

This annual competition which Martin has been running for the past five years will commence on Monday, June 12 with an entry fee of €30 per team and all proceeds from the competition will be donated to a cancer charity and is also kindly sponsored by Gurranabraher Credit Union.

Teams will consist of six-a-side and will play three games of doubles each game just one leg of 801 followed by six games of singles with each game the best of three legs of 501 flying start and with nine points available to be won overall.

Entries will close on Monday, June 5 at the Groves Bar when the draw will be made.

TONIGHT:

CDO Challenge Cup:

Ma Dulleas 1 v Joshua Tree 1, Quinlans 1 v Groves 1, Gallows 1 v Carrigaline GAA, Red Cove Inn v O’Cionnaigh’s.

CDO Challenge Trophy:

Residence 1 v Muskerry Arms, Cotton Ball v Groves 3, Gallows 3 v River Lane 2, Joshua Tree 2 v Top of the Hill.

CDO KO Cup:

@ Groves, Hennessy’s v Groves 2 and Jack Fords v Tower; @ Gallows, Riverstown v Maple leaf and Walsh’s Sports Bar v Ma Dulleas 2; @ River Lane, Old Reliable v Local 2, Residence 2 v River Lane 1; @ Local, Joshua Tree 3 v Quinlans 1 and Local 1 v Gallows 2.