Cork’s Megan Connolly to leave Brighton before World Cup

WORLD Cup-bound Megan Connolly is on the hunt for a new club after it was confirmed that she will be leaving Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of this season.

The midfielder, who once lined out for College Corinthians, spent over four years in the south-east of England and she will depart alongside four other first-team players.

FRESH START

Connolly will now be looking for a new club while she prepares for Ireland’s debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is set to get underway on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

She released a short statement confirming she will not be returning to the Broadfield Stadium next season.

“All good things must come to an end,” Connolly said on Twitter.

“My journey at Brighton has come to a close. Over the last 5 years I have had some of the best times of my life. I have made memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

“Thank you to Hope Powell and Amy Merricks who made this all possible by taking a chance on me all those years ago signing me for Brighton. You have made me a better person and player.

“To all my teammates over the years, thank you for making the hard days not so hard and the best days some of the greatest.

"And finally, to the fans, thank you for all your love and support over the years. You have never let the team down and have always got behind us.”

Connolly first joined Brighton in the FA Women’s Super League in January 2019 after lining out with Florida State Seminoles while in college.

She made over 50 appearances for the Seagulls and was an important player in the team that reached the semi-finals of this season’s Women’s FA Cup.

There was no big day out at Wembley as Brighton were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United, and the Red Devils went on to lose to Chelsea in the final in front of a record-breaking crowd.

The priority this season was safety for Brighton with the club looking at avoiding relegation to the FA Women’s Championship.

The Seagulls have all put secured their top-flight status for next season by defeating West Ham and Everton.

Connolly departs for a historic summer, and she will travel to the World Cup having played a key role in Ireland’s qualification campaign.

Not only did she score one of the goals in a 2-1 victory over Finland, she also set up the winner in the return game at Tallaght Stadium.

This was crucial in pipping the ‘Boreal Owls’ to a play-off spot, and that was the route Ireland took to qualify for the World Cup.