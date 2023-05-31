Beara Community School capture Cork Colleges C football title

THE Scoil Phobail Bhéara senior football team recently captured the Cork Colleges C football title after they narrowly defeated Coláiste Mhuire from Buttevant.

The Beara secondary school emerged victorious on a full-time scoreline of 3-7 to 1-11.

Kilmichael man Tim Carroll who coached Beara Community School was thrilled with the nature of their win.

“It was a very tight game. We led by 2-2 to no score at half-time. There was a small wind there, but our backs were brilliant in the first half. They ran themselves into the ground and really excelled. Buttevant got four successive points at the start of the second half. We then went up and got a goal which took the sting out of their comeback,” he said.

The school football coach paid tribute to his players for their attitude and commitment throughout the season.

“We have a very talented set of lads and a very strong panel. They are great lads to work with. They are constantly seeking to improve and develop as players."

"Winning the Cork Colleges football title is a great achievement. Winning is a great habit to get used to."

"It is something the players can reflect back on when they are older."

"It is also great for the school to win county titles. We are a small secondary school. It is a mixed school with just over 300 students in the school.

“The numbers are small but the lads are so keen and enthusiastic. We had great support from everyone in the school. They are very accommodating. Ciaran O’Sullivan the former Cork, Beara and Urhan footballer is very good to us. He sponsors the team and he gave us jerseys and training tops. There is a lot of sport in the school. We have basketball, rugby, and hurling. There is a lot going on,” he added.

Scoil Phobail Bhéara senior football captain Ger O'Shea with the Cork Colleges C football title after his side defeated Coláiste Mhuire from Buttevant

The Beara Community School senior footballers won the All-Ireland title last year which meant they were competing in the C grade this year. Tim is very pleased with the continued progress of the school football teams.

“Our senior team won the All-Ireland Colleges title last year in the D grade. This meant that we were competing in the C grade this year. The Munster championship is played earlier in the year. We beat Dungarvan in the first round before we were well beaten by Castleisland.

"Last year was a fierce year for the school. Winning the All-Ireland title was a huge achievement. Winning the county title this year in the C grade is also a great achievement. It is a good way to finish off the school year and season.”

Tim is very enthused about the young players that are currently emerging through the various school underage teams.

“Our U16s won the Munster championship title earlier this year. They are a seriously talented bunch of players. They have a very bright future ahead of them. We have a few of them playing with the senior team.

"Tom O’Connor who is on the Cork minor football panel was also playing with us. Niall O’Shea who is also on the Cork minor panel couldn’t play as he is only in third year so he will be coming on to the senior panel next year. Our senior team next year will be very strong.

“This year’s senior team was a completely new team. 11 of last year’s successful team were missing which meant we had to start over with a new set of players. This is very encouraging as the vast majority of the squad are young and it means that they will be playing for the school team over the coming years,” he added.

The Beara Community School team is comprised of players from all the local clubs within the Beara division. Tim paid tribute to the various club coaches who are doing great work with the young players.

“GAA is very big in Beara. The players are very passionate about playing for their clubs and representing their region."

"All the various Beara clubs are doing great work with the players. The clubs have been so accommodating as well during our school run. The various coaches are doing mighty work with the players. Communication is very strong between the school and the club coaches. Our main objectives are to ensure the players enjoy playing and keep improving.”

Tim also acknowledged the influential role his teaching colleague Dara Crowley played in the development of the school footballers.

“Dara still plays with Kenmare Shamrocks. He was a great help. His training sessions were brilliant. I noticed a big improvement in the players since the start of the season. They grew physically and they progressed as players, while their confidence levels also improved.”

The Scoil Phobail Bhéara senior football team could be competing in the B grade next year. They will have more clarity when the grades are fixed in the coming weeks.

Tim is ‘confident’ the players would be good enough to compete in the B grade.

“From the starting team against Buttevant, four of the players will be gone for next year. We could be competing in either the C or the B grade. We will find out in due course.

"I would be confident that the squad would be able to handle playing in the B grade, but you would be competing against bigger schools with far greater resources. It is a numbers game then.”