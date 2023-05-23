Miskella stars as Ballincollig win Premier 1 U14 league title

Ballincollig 3-11

St Finbarr’s 1-8

Ballincollig won the Rebel Óg Premier 1 U14 football league title after a deserved win over the Barrs at St Michael’s GAA grounds.

There can be no denying they were the better side over the 60 minutes and have a chance of completing the double when they face Midleton in the hurling decider next week.

Credit to the Barrs they never gave up with Edmund Burke and Liam O’Regan leading by example for the Togher side.

The winners had plenty of impressive displays with the likes of Eanna Hurney, Eanna Lynch, James Harrington, and Bobby Power all impressive.

Eoghan O'Connor, Rebel Óg, presents the cup to Luke Higgins, Ballincollig captain. Picture: Jim Coughlan

But the Player of the Game was, without a doubt, Joe Miskella. From start to finish he never stopped going and chipped in with five points as well.

Ballincollig’s win was secured with their first-half display, scoring three goals against the wind and from here it was always going to be difficult for the Barrs to come back.

The Barrs took the lead in the first minute when Burke pointed from their first attack.

But the Village were soon in front when Rory Fitzgerald played Power in to raise their first green flag.

From the restart, they could have had another with Miskella’s effort coming back off the crossbar.

They had another shot come back off the bar before they raised their second green flag.

Ballincollig’s second goal came after 12 minutes, when Fitzgerald set up Cillian McDonnell, to make it 2-0 to 0-1.

David Clarke O’Mahony pulled a point back from a free for the Barrs and when they raised a green flag of their own they were back in contention.

A 45 from Liam O’Regan deceived everyone and flew into the net, to make it 1-2 to 2-0.

McDonnell pointed for the Village before Miskella set up Fionn Walsh for their third goal, to see them lead 3-2 to 1-2 at half time.

Daithi Murphy, Ballincollig, moves in to challenge Daire Hurley, St Finbarr's, during the league final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Early points from Miskella and Padraig Skehan extended the Village’s lead before Callum O’Donovan pulled a point back for the Barrs.

Two from Power extended Ballincollig’s lead before David Clarke O’Mahony raised two white flags for the Barrs to make it 1-6 to 3-8.

Lee O’Donovan pointed again for the Togher side before one from Power and two more from Miskella secured the win for Ballincollig, who now turn their attentions to the hurling decider.

Scorers for Ballincollig: B Power 1-3, C McDonnell 1-1, F Walsh 1-0, J Miskella 0-5 (3f), P Skehan 0-2.

St Finbarr’s: L O’Regan 1-1 (1-0 45, 1f), D Clarke O’Mahony, L O’Donovan 0-2 each, E Burke (1f), C O’Donovan 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: D McCarthy: D Murphy, L Higgins, S Richmond; J Harrington, E Harris, E Lynch; J Miskella, E Hurney; C McDonnell, B Power, F Walsh; R Fitzgerald, M Downey, J Costello.

Subs: P Skehan for D Murphy (ht), C McCarthy for C McDonnell (39), C Barr for M Downey (51), M Downey for J Costello (58), D Murphy for C Barr (59).

St FINBARR’S: R Dunne; J O’Sullivan, D Akar, J O’Sullivan Crowley; S Fleming Byrne, CJ Barrett, E Naughton; K McCabe, L O’Regan; D Clarke O’Mahony, C O’Donovan, E Burke; D Hurley, H McTernan, A O’Herlihy.

Subs: A Martin for J O’Sullivan, T Cromie for D Hurley, F Power for C O’Donovan (all 35), C Garvey Higgins for S Fleming Byrne (45), J O’Sullivan for H McTernan (51), S Fleming Byrne for E Naughton (57), C O’Donovan for J O’Sullivan (59).

Referee: Peter Finnegan, Douglas.