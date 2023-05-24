Dream finish to the season both as a fan and player for Hammers fan Steve Barry

LAST week was a memorable occasion for all West Ham fans as they reached their first European final in 47 years.

For one Corkonain, avid Hammers fan Steve Barry, it was a tremendous evening and he was lucky to attend the first leg, and plans on making the final too.

However his week got better when his own local side Carrigaline won the Munster Junior League Second Division. An end to a season he couldn’t have dreamt about 12 months ago with his team more affectionately known as 'Dad's Army'.

The 37-year-old father explained the after a highly dramatic final game of the season which was a league decider.

“You couldn't really have scripted the final game any better to be honest.

"We were one point behind Riverstown going into the final game so it really was a winner takes all. They scored very early which really put the pressure on us. Beezer (Brendan O’Connell) scored an unbelievable goal halfway through the second half and when Greg O’Halloran scored the winner in stoppage time it was like a Roy of The Rovers moment, it was brilliant.”

Having won a lot with previous club Douglas Hall, Barry said winning the league this season with a bunch of lads mainly in their 40s, was definitely the most enjoyable of his career.

“Personally I don't think I have enjoyed a season as much in all my time playing adult football. I think because of the age profile of the team we can all really appreciate how lucky we all are to still be out training twice a week and getting games at the weekend.

"We actually finished the season unbeaten in the league although we lost three points due to an administrative error earlier in the season. We finished on 51 points, just two head of Riverstown, which shows what a great season they also had."

Barry was instrumental all season, chipping in with an incredible 30 goals however he was quick to praise an overall wonderful team effort.

“As the name suggests we are a fairly mature squad, to put it mildly. Most weeks the majority of the starting 11 would comprise of lads mainly in their 40s.

"We even have a couple of lads in their 50s which is unreal. At 37 I feel like one of the babies of the team.

"We have some unbelievable players who have played League of Ireland as well as top-level amateur football. Greg, a former Cork City captain, and Kev Mulcahy, a former Cork City player and Cobh Ramblers captain and who would still be an asset to any senior team in Cork in my opinion. Brendan O’Connell, Darren Long, Joe Browne, Donal O’Connell, Ian Lynch, Gary Hogan, Steve O’Herlihy all brilliant players who have played at much higher levels in their day.

"Even Dennis Behan and Liam Kearney made a few cameos along the way. I could honestly keep going. The beauty of Dad's Army is that we have a massive squad and everybody has played a part this season.

“For me though I think Darren Long in midfield has been brilliant. 'Barney' is in his late 40s and probably the fittest on the team. Kevin Mulcahy and Brendan O’Connell are just levels above the rest of us quality-wise, both a joy to watch.

"Robbo, our keeper, deserves a mention. He had a very serious injury to his wrist a few years ago and only returned in goal this season and has saved us on a number of occasions."

Barry was injured for the final game but said it definitely didn’t take away from the celebrations.

“Although I missed out through injury I don't think you could look past the game on Wednesday night against Riverstown as the highlight of the season. I think it had everything. If I had to pick a game I played in it was probably our home game against Kilreen at the start of January.

"We hadn't played in 11 or 12 weeks due to weather and games being called off etc. We won 6-0 and I scored five and I think that kickstarted the run we went on after that."

Barry dedicated the win to a loyal supporter whom he believes played a huge part in their success.

“One of Dad's Army's biggest supporters, Frank O'Sullivan, passed away halfway through the season. Frankie was at all of our games and I think he definitely had a hand in the way the season finished."