Ballincollig edge out Castlehaven in five-goal football league cracker

Ballincollig 3-10 Castlehaven 2-11

BALLINCOLLIG have kept up their hopes of avoiding relegation alive following a home win over Castlehaven in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League.

The Muskerry side are now just two points from safety with two games remaining. This defeat leaves Castlehaven three points off second-placed St Finbarr’s.

The experienced Liam Jennings, who was playing for the first time this season, was immense in the back-line with tigerish corner-backs Seán O’Donoghue and Brian Dore also impressing. Midfielders Peter O’Neill and Seán Dore worked well together while Cian Dorgan, Darren Murphy and Seán Kiely were all influential up front.

The best for the Haven were Conor Nolan, Robbie Minihane and Mark Collins.

A home win looked unlikely early on when the West Cork team led 1-3 to 0-1 after 16 minutes. Minihane with the green flag following a clever pass by Michael Hurley. The Village gradually improved as the game went on and were level with seven minutes to the break as they scored 1-2 without reply.

The goal from O’Neill was expertly finished following an excellent team move. Minihane converted a free for the away team before the hosts scored 1-1 without reply. Dara Dorgan with the green flag following a free-flowing team move which opened up the Haven defence.

Hurley landed an effort before the break to leave just two points between the sides at the interval, 2-4 to 1-5.

The third quarter was keenly contested with Collig ahead, 2-8 to 1-8 after 45 minutes. The team in green and white bagged their third goal with 14 minutes remaining when Kiely billowed the back of the net from close-range.

The response from the Haven was emphatic with 1-1 in two minutes, Cathal Maguire the goal scorer. Collig didn’t panic and points from sub Rob Noonan, who impressed when he was introduced, and a Cian Dorgan free pushed the home team four points clear after 57 minutes.

Kiely was given a black card in injury time sandwiched between two Collins frees for the Haven, but Podsie O'Mahony's side hung on for a huge win.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-5 f, S Kiely, D Dorgan, P O’Neill 1-0 each, R Noonan 0-3 (0-1f), D Murphy 0-2.

Castlehaven: M Collins 0-5 (0-4 f), R Minihane 1-2 (0-1 f), C Maguire 1-0, M Hurley 0-2, J Bohane, C Nolan 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; S O’Donoghue, L Jennings, B Dore; J O’Connor, L O’Connell, M Oldham; P O’Neill, S Dore; S O’Neill, D Dorgan, S Wills; D Murphy, S Kiely, C Dorgan.

Sub: R Noonan for S Wills (10, inj).

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; S Walsh, J O’Regan, J Bohane; C Nolan, D Whelton, T O’Mahony; J Walsh, L O’Mahony; R Minihane, M Collins, J O’Neill; C Maguire, M Hurley, S Browne.

Subs: A Whelton for J Walsh, C O’Sullivan for D Whelton (both h-t).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Gleann na Laoi).