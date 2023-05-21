Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 10:25

Douglas too slick for Carbery Rangers in Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League

Alan O'Hare and Conor Russell hit the net for the city side who are in third place in the table
Douglas' Sean Wilson was on form against Carbery Rangers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

Douglas 2-15 Carbery Rangers 1-5 

DOUGLAS had a comfortable victory over Carbery Rangers in round seven of the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League. 

With just two games now left, Douglas are third in the league just a point behind second-placed St Finbarr’s but Carbery Rangers are in danger of relegation.

The home team were far too slick for Carbery Rangers. The winners went into a commanding lead early on and had a vice-like grip on the encounter for the remainder of the game. Douglas had a nice spread of scorers with Alan O’Hare and Conor Russell impressive in the forward department while Seán Wilson was excellent at wing-back.

 Wilson defended very well, landed a beauty of a point while also playing a key role in a handful of scores. There was certainly no lack of effort from the away team but missing key players hampered them in particular star forward Darragh Hayes who was out with an injury.

Douglas started the game with intent and after 13 minutes they led 1-4 to 0-0. The goal was expertly finished by O’Hare following a defence-splitting pass from Darragh Kelly. 

The West Cork team were awarded a penalty after 14 minutes when Paul Hodnett was fouled by Niall Lynch in the penalty area. Ciarán Santry stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. 

Rosscarbery kicked three of the last five points of the half to leave just a goal between the teams at half-time, 1-6 to 1-3.

Douglas started the second half similar to the first as they flew out of the traps landing four consecutive points in the new half, Colm Joyce’s free from an acute angle the pick of the scores. Santry converted a close-range free but the one-way traffic continued as the home team tacked on five unanswered points, 1-15 to 1-4 after 59 minutes. 

Russell raised the second green flag in injury time, a peach of a goal. Santry pointed from a free for the beaten team with the full-time whistle sounding from the resulting kick-out.

Scorers for Douglas: A O’Hare 1-3 (0-2 f), C Russell 1-2 (0-2 f), C Kingston, B Hartnett, S Tobin 0-2 each, S Wilson, C Joyce (f), A Sheehy (f), A Cantwell 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: C Santry 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-4 f), P O’Rourke 0-1.

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary; N Lynch, C Kenny, David Kelly; L Healy, C Kingston, S Wilson; B Hartnett, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly, C Russell, S Aherne; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Joyce.

Subs: S Tobin for Darragh Kelly (18, inj), E O’Brien for C O’Leary (29, inj), A Sheehy for S Aherne (38).

CARBERY RANGERS: A O’Brien; S Linehan, K Scannell, C Daly; J O’Regan, T O’Rourke, N Keane; B Kerr, J Kevane; P Hurley, P O’Rourke, J Hodnett; J O’Brien, P Hodnett, C Santry.

Sub: C O’Donovan for J O’Brien (37).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).

