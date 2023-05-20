Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 11:05

St Finbarr's on track for Division 1 league final after holding off Éire Óg

With Cillian Myers-Murray on song the Blues had enough to grab the win at Ovens
St Finbarrs's Cillian Myers-Murray kicked 0-5 against Éire Óg. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

Éire Óg 0-12 St Finbarr’s 0-15

ST Finbarr’s got the better of Éire Óg in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League at Ovens. 

As a result of this round seven encounter, the Barrs remain second in the table but Éire Óg have now suffered a third consecutive defeat and sit just above the drop zone with two games remaining.

The Barrs deserved this victory, they led from start to finish and despite a late rally the Togher club had done enough.

The winners went into an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead after six minutes with Dylan Quinn, Reece McInerney and Eoin McGreevy raising white flags. Éire Óg kicked two of the next three points with the last score coming from Eoin O’Shea after 13 minutes and it would be Éire Óg’s final score for 16 minutes. 

During that time the Barrs landed six points, 0-10 to 0-2 after 28 minutes. O’Shea raised his second white flag after 29 minutes in what was a much-needed score for the Ovens team which was quickly followed by points from Brian Thompson and a Daniel Goulding free to leave just five points between the teams at the interval, 0-10 to 0-5.

The Barrs kept their opposition at arm’s length in the third quarter, as they led 0-13 to 0-8 with 15 minutes remaining. The city team kicked two of the next three points to lead 0-15 to 0-9 with four minutes remaining and it looked like the winners would see out the game without too much fuss. 

Éire Óg finished strongly, Jack Sheehan’s goal chance cannoned off the crossbar before Sheehan and sub Dylan Foley pointed. Foley made a difference when he came on and the UCC goalkeeper was very unfortunate to see his shot hit the post. 

Goulding converted an injury-time free to leave just a goal in it, but the green flag remained elusive for Éire Óg as the Barrs stood strong.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-6 f, E O’Shea 0-2, B Thompson, D McCarthy (f), J Sheehan, D Foley 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: C Myers-Murray 0-5 (0-1f), R McInerney 0-3 (0-1 f), E McGreevy, D Quinn 0-2 each, A Lyne, E Dennehy, C Crowley 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: E Kelleher; C McGoldrick, J Mullins, John Kelleher; D Dineen, D O’Herlihy, Jerome Kelleher; D McCarthy, M Griffin; D Kelly, E O’Shea, B Thompson; J Sheehan, D Goulding, B Hurley.

Subs: M Corkery for John Kelleher (h-t), R O’Flynn for E O’Shea (39), D Foley for B Hurley (46).

ST FINBARR’S: C Keane; D Byrne, S Ryan, C Scully; B O’Connell, J Burns, A O’Connor; L Hannigan, D Quinn; E Dennehy, A Lyne, C Barrett; R McInerney, E McGreevy, C Myers-Murray.

Subs: F Crowley for J Burns, C O’Sullivan for E Dennehy (both h-t), C Crowley for D Quinn (38).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).

