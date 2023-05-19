Cork v Galway MHC: Ben Walsh and Jayden Casey in for semi-final

Ben Walsh returns at centre-back with Jayden Casey at midfield as Cork made two changes for Saturday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC semi-final against Galway at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles (3pm).

Killeagh clubman Walsh was forced off late on in Cork’s final round-robin game, the win over Limerick, and while he was named to start for last week’s Munster final defeat to Clare, he was only able to feature as a late substitute.

However, he has been passed fit and takes the number 6 jersey for Kieran Murphy's team as David O’Leary moves from centre-back to corner-back and his fellow dual player Oier O’Callaghan drops to the bench.

Walsh has captained the team in the absence of Casey - the pair are the only survivors from last year - during the campaign. The Youghal man, injured earlier in the year, also comes into the side, named at midfield alongside James O’Leary as Conor McCarthy of Glen Rovers misses out.

Due to the colour-clash, Cork will wear their white alternative jerseys.

If Cork were to topple the Leinster champions, the All-Ireland final against Clare or Kilkenny – who meet in Thurles at 1pm – would take place at the same venue on Sunday, June 4 on the same bill as the oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC final between Cork and Offaly.

CORK (MHC v Galway): Fionn Murphy (Killeagh); David O’Leary (Ballincollig), Darragh McCarthy (Passage), Cárthaigh Cronin (Midleton); Cillian O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), Johnny Galvin (Éire Óg); James O’Leary (Lisgoold), Jayden Casey (Youghal); Johnny Murphy (Dromina), Zack Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); Ronan Dooley (Douglas), Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: Oisín Walsh (Youghal), Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada), Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), Jake Brosnan (Glen Rovers), Conor McCarthy (Glen Rovers), James O’Brien (Cloyne), Seán Meade (Killeagh), Brian Lynch (Youghal), Patrick Walsh (Carrigtwohill).