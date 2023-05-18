Cork Swimming: Isabel Kidney almost breaks a minute in the freestyle

THE Munster Long Course Championships took place at the University of Limerick recently.

This is the premier meet on the regional calendar and offers one final opportunity for athletes to qualify for Summer Nationals.

During the event, the Munster Interpro team and each of the regional squads were recognized and a presentation was made to the Interpro captains, Hannah O’Shea and Marc Galland.

The standout performance among the senior athletes came from Isabel Kidney, SWSC who claimed five victories from five events. Renowned as a breaststroke specialist, as expected, she claimed the hat-trick, but it was her performance in the 100m freestyle final which was the most impressive on this occasion. She came agonisingly close to breaking the minute barrier in her preliminary swim 1:00.07 but a very focused Kidney returned to the blocks for the evening final.

Her first 50m was on a par with her morning swim, but she turned up the power on the back 50m, 30.94 as opposed to 31.29 earlier, to bring it home on 59.71. When she turned to look at the clock, the relief and accomplishment was palpable.

Her clubmates, Eva Harrington and Ellen Lee battled it out for the remaining podium places with Harrington clinching 2nd place on 1:02.03 ahead of Lee on 1:02.66. Kidney doubled up with victory in the 50m freestyle 28.28 with Harrington in third on 28.81.

Hannah O’Shea, Dolphin claimed the silver medal on 28.74.

Antonia Sech was another to shine for the ‘Well’. Her hat-trick came in the backstroke events and she also claimed victory at 200m freestyle. In addition, she placed 2nd at 200m IM and 50m freestyle and was the bronze medallist at 50m butterfly.

The 200m & 100m backstroke podiums were identical with Sech ahead of Shauna Murphy, Dolphin and Daisy O’Toole, Mallow.

The same three featured on the 200m IM podium but it was Murphy ahead of Sech with O’Toole again in third. Sech & Murphy were joined by Ruby Swinburne, Dolphin, in third place, on the 50m backstroke podium.

Daisy O’Toole got her moment to shine when she won the 400m IM final on 5:36.20.

Swinburne had double victories at 100m & 50m freestyle and 100m & 50m butterfly and claimed a third bronze at 50m breaststroke.

Charlie Cassidy, Dolphin, was another to claim four victories.

They came at 400m & 200m freestyle and 200m & 100m backstroke. He placed 3rd in the sprint 50m freestyle.

Cassidy posted 4:17.98 for victory at 400m free with Sean Bugler, SWSC in 2nd with 4:19.78. The two featured on the 200m podium Cassidy posting 2:01.06 and Bugler 2:02.63 for 3rd.

Cassidy was joined by clubmate Ben Merrigan in the backstroke events with Merrigan 2nd at 100m & 3rd at 200m.

Merrigan tied for first place at 50m backstroke with Mallow’s Senan Harvey with both stopping the clock on 29.35.

Sean Bugler was impressive over the distance freestyle, posting 17:01.48 for victory at 1,500m and 8:59.85 for victory at 800m.

He was joined on both podiums by clubmate Michael O’Driscoll who placed 2nd with 18:20.66 over 1,500m and 9:20.59 over 800m. O’Driscoll placed 2nd at 200m IM & 50m butterfly.

Senan Harvey was impressive in the breaststroke events, where he went head-to-head with clubmate, Ronan Garvey.

Harvey topped the 200m & 100m podium. He posted 2:38.43 at 200m with Garvey on 2:43.49.

Ryan Ates, Dolphin completed the podium for Cork with 2:46.43. Harvey had four seconds to spare at 100m posting 1:09.25, Garvey in 2nd with 1:13.35 and Dolphin’s Ewan Fane completing the podium on 1:10.43.

National Centre Limerick’s Eoin Corby won the 50m final with Harvey in 2nd 32.33 and Fane in third 33.54.

Fiorna O’Keeffe claimed the 800m freestyle title with 10:22.02 and placed 2nd in the 1,500m final with 19:36.02.

Alex Barrett, Blackrock, claimed double gold at 200m & 100m butterfly and placed 3rd at the shorter 50m fly. He placed 2nd at 400m freestyle and collected a second bronze at 50m backstroke.

The 50m fly was won by Noah Switzer, Dolphin. Switzer was also the victor at 100m freestyle & 100m backstroke.

He placed 2nd at 50m free and 200m IM and was the bronze medallist at 200m free.

Zac Daniels-Howard ensured that the Fermoy club featured among the medallists when he placed 3rd at 100m backstroke.