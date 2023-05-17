AUL: Strand A promotion hopes alive after beating Hibs in thriller

Strand A 4 Hibernians 3

STRAND United A kept their hopes for promotion very much alive when they came from 0-2 down to defeat Hibernians 4-3 in their League 1 encounter at Ballyanley over the weekend.

With Strand and Blackpool Celtic battling for promotion in League 1, this encounter was a big game for Strand, but they managed to get themselves over the line despite having to endure some anxious moments along the way.

What a chance fell for Hibs after just one minute when Jason Cramer played in Cathal Ryan, but he was denied by a fine block from Kelleher.

Minutes later, Kelleher had to cope with a tricky long-range effort from Cramer.

At the other end, Colm Lyne’s corner arrived for Patrick Doyle, but he hooked wide to waste a good chance.

Strand A. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Hibs found themselves in front though when a cross from Dylan Kinahan reached Jason Cramer who produced a marvellous finish into the top corner on just six minutes.

Strand have rocked right back on their heels again when Hibs were awarded a penalty after Dylan Kinahan was fouled inside the box.

And from the spot, Aaron Hickey slammed home with aplomb on 11 minutes.

Sloppy defending almost proved costly for Strand and it was Kinahan who was allowed time and space, but he fired wide.

Hibs were enjoying good periods of possession up to now and came close once again when Ed Ellis was unlucky to see his crisp effort whistle agonisingly wide of the post.

But, Strand were gradually starting to show more signs of gaining composure and after Kevin Walsh’s effort was stopped by Allen, Mickey Cronin followed through with the loose ball, but fired over.

Strand were back in the game again on 32 minutes when from Colm Lyne’s corner, Mickey Cronin headed home.

Cronin almost got his second minutes later when he was unlucky to see his well-struck free come back off the butt of the upright before being cleared to safety.

But, it was all square again when from Pa Doyle’s cross, Diarmuid McDonagh headed home to restore parity on 37.

Then, just before the break, Strand’s keeper Dominick Kelleher could only look on as Aaron Hickey’s stinging effort whistled inches past the post.

Hibs' Aaron Hickey gets his pass away before Strand's Jamie Lynch could close in.

Hibs’ Ian Crehan opened the second half with a cracking effort that flew past the post, but Strand nosed in front for the first time when Patrick Doyle played in substitute Adam O’Keeffe to fire home and make it 3-2.

Hibs were pressing hard for the next ten minutes, but when McDonagh’s effort was blocked by Alan Kinsella, it broke for Jamie Lynch who was denied a goal-scoring opportunity by the quick intervention of Bryan Stack.

It was all square again when a long kick-out deceived the Strand defence and when it arrived comfortably for Dylan Kinahan, he hooked over Kelleher to make it now 3-3 on 77.

The game really started to open up more now and a chance did come for Hibs when a ball over the top fell nicely for Cathal Ryan, but he failed to direct his effort past the advancing Kelleher.

At the other end, McDonagh saw his effort blocked by Ian Crehan and when Hibs turned defence into attack after that, Cathal Ryan turned his marker but drilled wide from 20.

With five minutes left, Strand were awarded a free kick and it was Mickey Cronin who sent a cracking low effort into the bottom corner to make it 4-3.

Strand had to endure a late scare then when from a free kick, Dean Cronin was so unlucky to see his cracking effort soar agonisingly over – much to the relief of the Strand defence just before referee Ken O’Driscoll blew the final whistle to an entertaining contest.

STRAND A: Dominick Kelleher, Patrick Healy, Sean Gavin, Kevin Walsh, James O’Driscoll, Michael O’Mahoney, Mickey Cronin, Patrick Doyle, Diarmuid McDonagh, Colm Lyne, Jamie Lynch.

Subs: Adam O’Keeffe for Colm Lyne (half-time), Patrick O’Connell for Patrick Doyle (65), Darragh Hughes for Jamie Lynch (79).

HIBS: Cian Allen, Dylan Histon, Dean Cronin, Alan Kinsella, Bryan Stack, Aaron Hickey, Cathal Ryan, Ian Crehan, Dylan Kinahan, Jason Cramer, Ed Ellis.

Sub: John Butler for Jason Cramer (24).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.