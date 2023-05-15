Jason McSweeney fires Killumney to AUL Premier A Cup win over Donoughmore

Killumney United 1 Donoughmore Athletic 0

KILLUMNEY United lifted the inaugural Premier A Cup after edging out Donoughmore Athletic in an entertaining final at the Mardyke.

In the overall scheme of things, Killumney deserved their victory after a good first-half performance, but after introducing a few youthful substitutes in the second period, Donoughmore certainly looked like they were giving themselves a chance to claw their way back into the game and in fact, came very close on a couple of occasions with forcing the game into extra time, but in the end, time ran out.

Cathal Hughes presents the cup to Killumney's Luke Dennehy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Getting the nod for the man of the match award was Killumney’s Alex Marshall who proved to be a stalwart while screening the back four and breaking up play quite frequently in the middle of the park.

Killumney looked threatening from the off with David McSweeney coming so close when his flicked effort from Luke Dennehy’s cross came back off the post before being cleared to safety.

And when David McSweeney crossed for Jason McSweeney, he failed to make proper contact while in a favourable position.

Killumney continued to impose with Danny Kelly slamming the side-netting from Kevin O’Crualaoi’s cross before O’Crualaoi was in action again minutes later – this time, firing over from a headed clearance.

The goal arrived then on 22 minutes when a terrific ball from Dalian Roche arrived for Jason McSweeney who powered his header home to hand Killumney the advantage.

Following a fine run from David McSweeney which saw him work his way down the channel before he crossed for Danny Kelly who saw his effort come back off a defender, Jason McSweeney then latched on to the loose ball, but steered wide from the edge of the box.

Then, minutes later, Donoughmore’s Daniel Forde was called upon to produce an excellent block from Dalian Roche’s intended goal-bound effort.

With just minutes into the second period, Jason McSweeney played it on for David McSweeney and after twisting and turning, he eventually found space for himself, but rifled past the post.

With the introduction of some substitutes, Donoughmore started to show more pace in their game and from a free, Jack Sheehan was so unlucky to see his glancing header skim past the far post.

Donoughmore were now applying the pressure and from St. John Forde’s free kick, Callum O’Leary saw his powerful header clear the bar by just inches.

But, Killumney did cope well with this Donoughmore pressure and came close themselves towards winning the game in style when from Jason McSweeney’s cross, Stephen Falvey unleashed an unstoppable volley that crashed into the side netting.

With just minutes left on the clock, Donoughmore looked for opportunities to try and launch some more assaults on the Killumney rear-guard, but in the end, it all became a forlorn task.

KILLUMNEY: John Lynch, Luke Dennehy, Evan White, Michael Kelleher, Darren Kelly, Alex Marshall, Evan Hogan, Danny Kelly, Jason McSweeney, Kevin O’Crualaoi, David McSweeney.

Subs: Dalian Roche for Darren Kelly (20), Dan O’Brien for Evan Hogan (60), Stephen Falvey for Danny Kelly (66),

DONOUGHMORE: Luke O’Connor, St. John Forde, Emmet Ahern, Terence Looney, Daniel Forde, Paul Crowley, Patrick O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Shea, Dean O’Sullivan, Donnacha Morrissey, Adam Dinan.

Subs: Jack Sheehan for Darragh O’Shea (half-time), Peter Murphy for Daniel Forde (75), Kevin O’Connell for Dean O’Sullivan (80).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.

Assistants: Billy Noonan, Jim Hennessy and Alan Belmajdoub.