AUL: Grattan and Temple finishes all square in League 3 derby

Grattan B 0 Temple B 0

Grattan B and Temple B drew 0-0 when they met for their League 3 clash at O’Neill Park in what was a lively local derby contest over the weekend.

Although both sides had their moments to score – especially Grattan when they missed a penalty on the stroke of half time – a sharing of the spoils was probably a fair enough result in the end.

Temple forced a corner after just two minutes, but from Christopher Dowdall’s delivery, Alan Deveraux skewed his header wide of the target.

A lovely pass from Gary O’Connor picked out Ryan Constant on the left, but his cross lacked conviction as Dowdall lurked unmarked.

Gavin Duggan picked out the available Danny Whittington with a sumptuous pass, but as the winger cut in, he was foiled by a fine block from Kearns at the expense of a corner.

Dowdall then won good possession in Grattan’s final third, but his low effort was not a big problem for McGrath to collect.

This was followed by a decent effort from Whittington which sailed over.

Temple threatened at the other end soon after with Dowdall playing it short for Casey who found the available Ryan Constant to send a fizzing effort straight at McGrath.

When Normoyle came close with his header, Temple broke swiftly and it took a superb tackle from Jimmy O’Brien to deny Dowdall a pathway through on goal.

Then, when Deveroux sent a decent effort over, Conor Kent showed neat control before turning to drill a forceful effort, inches over.

What a chance then fell for Grattan at the other end, but when the ball broke for Whittington, he blazed over with the goal gaping.

But, we could have saw a turning point just seconds before the break when Grattan were awarded a penalty after Shane Conway was fouled in the box, but from the spot, Steven Harris’ crisply struck effort was brilliantly saved by Kelvin Kearns to ensure both sides went into the break – scoreless.

The second half kicked off with plenty of gusto and following a throw ball, Ryan Constant turned in possession before firing a low effort wide of the far post.

A sweeping Temple attack followed and after a clearance reached Frank McCarthy, he unleashed a terrific low effort which whistled narrowly passed the upright.

And after Kieran Casey headed over from Dowdall’s corner, Adrian Duggan knocked it back to Richie O’Hare at the other end who hooked over.

Grattan had a chance when from Quilligan’s cross, Damien McSweeney controlled, but fired straight at Kearns to waste an opportunity.

Temple were then awarded a free kick and after it was headed clear, Gary O’Connor struck a first-time effort which forced McGrath to punch clear and from the counter, it took a top-drawer tackle from Deveroux to deny Quilligan a certain goal-scoring opportunity.

The Grattan B side last weekend. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Another half chance fell for Grattan soon afterwards when from Richie O’Hare’s free kick, Simon Deady was first to get his head to the cross – only to see his effort flash past the upright.

Grattan threatened again minutes later when after turning defence into attack, Quilligan used neat control before turning his marker to fire straight at Kearns and waste a chance.

Both sides were now frantically searching for a winner and when Gary O’Connor found Conor O’Callaghan free on the left, he cut inside before blazing over.

This was followed by a long-range effort from Richie O’Hare who had done well beforehand to win back possession.

A goal-mouth scramble followed at the other end which ended when Kieran Casey almost helped the ball over the line, but Paul McGrath eventually smothered possession at the second time of asking.

Grattan looked like finishing strongly and it was Danny Whittington who almost became the Grattan hero, but was denied by Kearns when the Temple keeper did just about enough to deny the winger.

But, as both sides toiled hard in search of a winner, the game petered out to its final moments without a decisive strike.

GRATTAN: Paul McGrath, Jimmy O’Brien, Simon Deady, Gavin Duggan, Steven Harris, Adrian Duggan, Richie O’Hare, Shane Conway, Michael Normoyle, Jonathon Quilligan, Danny Whittington.

Subs: Damien McSweeney for Michael Normoyle (53), Troy Barry for Jimmy O’Brien (63), Trevor O’Brien for Shane Conway (73), Scott O’Leary Simon Deady (88).

TEMPLE: Kelvin Kearns, Frank McCarthy, Daniel Good, Jonathon O’Mahony, Alan Deveraux, Gary Connolly, Kieran Casey, Gary O’Connor, Conor Kent, Christopher Dowdall, Ryan Constant.

Subs: Christopher Foley and Michael Kiely for Conor Kent and Christopher Dowdall (60), Conor O’Callaghan for Ryan Constant (63).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.