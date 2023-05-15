Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 11:34

RedFM Hurling League: Glen Rovers extend lead in Division 2

Fr O'Neills record good win over Douglas in top flight
Simon Kennefick - seen here in action against Na Piarsaigh last year - scored one of the Glen Rovers goals in the RedFM Hurling League Division 2 win over Courcey Rovers. Picture: David Keane

Denis Hurley

Glen Rovers have opened up a three-point lead at the top of Division 2 of the RedFM Hurling League as a four-point victory over Courcey Rovers gave them a fifth win in six games.

Going into the game at the Glen Field last Friday night, the Glen were on nine points out of a possible ten, two ahead of Courceys and St Finbarr’s.

Stephen Lynam and Simon Kennefick got the Glen’s goals in a 2-17 to 1-16 triumph with Lynam also prominent among the points. Richard Sweetnam and Olan Crowley did much of the Courceys point-scoring while Jerry O’Neill had a late goal for the Ballinspittle/Ballinadee side.

On Sunday, the Barrs also lost, going down by 1-20 to 1-18 against Fermoy, for whom Jake Carr landed 13 points while John Molloy got the goal. Adam Buckley scored the goal for the Togher side with Jack Cahalane and Colm Keane weighing in on the scoreboard.

The defeats for Courceys and the Barrs meant that Ballincollig were able to leapfrog them and move into second place, three behind the Glen. The Mid-Cork side picked up a fourth successive win as they came out on top at home to Midleton on Sunday, 1-20 to 1-17 the final score after trailing by 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time. Conor Sexton’s goal got Ballincollig back in it and points from Cian Dorgan and Peter Kelly were crucial in pushing them ahead.

Also on Sunday, Bishopstown struck four first-half goals – three from Mark McStay and the other by Conor Hegarty – as they beat Bride Rovers by 4-12 to 2-14 – while the other game, between Newtownshandrum and Mallow, ended in a draw, 1-22 each.

In Division 1, Sarsfields made it six wins from six as they enjoyed a 0-24 to 1-9 win away to neighbours Carrigtwohill on Sunday morning. Aaron Myers had 13 points for Johnny Crowley’s side while Jamie McCarthy got the Carrig goal.

Going into the weekend, Sars had been trailed by a trio of teams – Blackrock, Fr O’Neills and Douglas – three points behind them but now the chasing pack is led by the Rockies and O’Neills, the latter beating Douglas by 3-17 to 1-12 on Friday night.

Kevin O’Sullivan scored 1-7 for the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge side and they also had goals from Liam O’Driscoll and Jason Hankard while Billy Dunne scored five points. Also on Friday, Blackrock beat Erin’s Own by 0-19 to 0-16 (see report).

On Sunday morning, Na Piarsaigh bounced back from their loss to Sarsfields by beating Kanturk by 2-14 to 1-11, a result which draws them level with Douglas on seven points. The northsiders had goals from Seán Paul Cooke and Shane Forde with Daire Connery scoring six points. Alan Walsh scored the Kanturk goal.

In the other top-flight game, Charleville beat Killeagh by 0-19 to 0-13, with Jack Doyle and Tim Hawe combining for 12 of their points.

Matters remain tight at the top of Division 3, where leaders Carrigaline moved to ten points by beating Inniscarra by 1-17 to 0-10. Kevin O’Reilly scored the goal for the winners with Brian Kelleher featuring heavily among the points.

Éire Óg remain a point behind after their 3-12 to 0-14 win over Blackrock’s second team (see report), while Newcestown and Castlelyons are a point further back in joint third. Ciarán Hurley and Richard O’Sullivan had the Newcestown goals in a 2-26 to 0-9 win away to Kilworth while Castlelyons beat Ballymartle by 0-18 to 0-16.

Ballinhassig maintained their perfect record at the top of Division 4, beating Aghabullogue by 1-14 to 0-6, with second-placed Valley Rovers still two points behind after their 1-22 to 2-14 win over Milford.

Russell Rovers beat Cloughduv to move at the Division 5 summit as previous leaders Argideen Rangers went down against Watergrasshill.

In Division 6, Tracton had their fourth straight win, triumphing by 0-16 to 1-11 away to Kilbrittain, who had had a 100 percent record up to then. Mark Byrne, Graham Webb, Michael O’Sullivan and Rory Sinclair all impressed for the Carrigdhoun side while Ballygarvan are still in a share of the lead, winning by 1-11 to 0-8 against Douglas.

Glen Rovers’ second team are still top of Division 7 after their draw with Ballinora though their lead is down to a point as second-placed Erin’s Own squeezed past Ballinascarthy.

<p>Carrigtwohill's Liam O'Sullivan tries to get away from Na Piarsaigh's Daire Connery and Eddie Gunning, during their Premier SHC clash at Cobh.</p>

Daire Connery outstanding as Na Piarsaigh beat Kanturk in SHL

