WITH the inter-county minor age reduced to U17 since the 2018 season, the grade is not the benchmark for future success it was once viewed as.

Though Cork did well from the likes of the 1995 minor crop that yielded Donal Óg Cusack, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Joe Deane and more and the 2001 side led by Kieran ‘Fraggie’ Murphy, Kieran ‘Hero’ Murphy, Setanta Ó hAilpín and John Garinder, even the most impressive minors aren’t guaranteed to progress to the top.

Where previously you could gauge what the next step was for young hurlers and footballers lining out at minor, now the majority of them are in Transition Year.

The age limit in the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí went up to U19 from U18 and a half as minor went down!

That context is key when we reflect on the defeat by Clare. This year’s Cork minor hurlers, managed by Fraggie Murphy incidentally, never got going in a 1-19 to 0-15 loss to a talented Banner side that had already beaten them in the group stage.

It was Clare’s first minor since 2011 but they would have been flagged up by those in the know as likely provincial champs before the campaign and had a number of wristy stickmen from last year’s team that had knocked Cork out in the semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

SHADOW

A family tragedy last week cast a long shadow across the build-up for the Rebels but that’s not to take away from Clare’s excellence. Cork actually started brightly but couldn’t turn their chances into scores, in part down to the Banner’s defensive tenacity and work-rate.

While corner-forward Brian Lynch was unlucky to see a goalbound shot rifle against the post just before half-time, after the break the victors took over, hitting 1-4 without reply to lead by eight points.

Killeagh players Ben Walsh and Barry Walsh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Killeagh’s Barry Walsh was the standout performer in red, lancing over four points from play to go with five frees, while his cousin Ben, a powerhouse at centre-back in the earlier rounds, was reduced to a late cameo due to injury. His absence as a defensive anchor was keenly felt.

Youghal’s Jayden Casey and Barry O’Flynn (Sars) knocked over some fine points in the last quarter when Cork had decent possession but never really threatened a revival.

Murphy’s charges have progressed to the All-Ireland semi-final regardless, where they’ll face the Leinster winners, Galway or Kilkenny, on the weekend of May 20. It means they’ll have played six, and hopefully seven, championship games this season which will stand to them all in developmental terms.

STRUGGLE

Cork don’t have a great record in minor in the modern era, going from 2008 to the 2017 team featuring Rob Downey and Ger Millerick, without a Munster title, though the 2021 crew were exceptionally strong, sweeping past all comers, including a 40-point thumping of Clare.

Mikey Finn of Cork in action against Niall O'Farrell and Jack O'Neill of Clare in 2021. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Many of the players in minor action two years ago will meet again next Monday in the Munster U20 final and while Cork are favourites, nothing is certain.