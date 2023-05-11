London calling to Northern Hunt was a family affair for Darren Clarke

IT’S unusual for a man residing in Kent to have an incredible appetite for the sport of draghunting, but that’s certainly the case for Darren Clarke, who is a member of the Northern Hunt Club on Cork’s northside.

Darren’s parents were born in Cork and lived in School Avenue in Gurranabraher with the family tie to the sport coming courtesy of his mother being a cousin of the late legendary Northern Hunt stalwarts O’Sullivan brothers, Garry and Sean.

From a very young age Darren when having a holiday in Ireland used to travel to the big draghunts like Kenmare when this meeting was one of the key days on the calendar.

When Garry O’Sullivan passed away, we travelled from the UK for the funeral but it wasn’t until 2009 that Darren’s love for the sport resurfaced.

Clarke said: “For some strange reason when Garry passed away the contact with Cork went into meltdown but after a lapse of a few years I got speaking with Garry’s grandson Adam and the rest is history as I have been a regular visitor since.”

Northern Hunt members at the 20th Garry O'Sullivan draghunt memorial meeting at Shanlyre

In 2009, Black and Tan trained by Garry junior and his son Adam won the All-Ireland Senior Draghunt at Dripsey a day that Darren will never forget.

“The lads gave me a pair of wellies that belonged to Garry and the first pool of water that I stepped into the heels came off them and suddenly my feet were soaking wet.”

It is now a ritual to see Darren two or three times annually, but he is a lover of hounds despite residing in the picturesque region of Kent.

“I keep retired trail hounds some I got from Ireland and a couple from Ian Fleet and Joe Simpson in Cumbria and to be honest I love these animals.”

Cumbria is steeped in hound trailing but Darren believes the sport of draghunting in Cork is far more competitive and he enjoys it more.

I feel in Cumbria the sport is like sprint races over par courses but in Cork it’s all about hunting the aniseed scent and its a far tougher test for hounds.

“Don’t get me wrong I love the countryside in Cumbria and generally travel up a few times a year for their big meetings and thankfully I have met some great friends up there over the years.

“Believe it or not it can take me up to six hours to get up to Cumbria by car from Kent depending on the time I travel whereas I can get to the airport in 40 minutes and then it’s one hour to Cork and that’s a better option.”

Three years ago, Darren helped purchase the present champion Authority trained by John O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt and success suddenly became a reality for the co-owner.

When I come to Cork, I just want to see the best hounds competing but witnessing Authority win the Senior All-Ireland Draghunt in 2022 was a day I will never forget.

“I said to John O’Callaghan if I never see Authority win another race it will not bother me as winning the Blue Riband Draghunt actually made me so emotional.

“Over the years you meet people that leave an impression on you and some leave nothing at all and for me, Garry O’Sullivan left a legacy we will never forget.”

On the 20th anniversary of the Garry O’Sullivan Memorial, Authority brought more success with a resounding display of running as co-owner John O’Callaghan paid tribute Darren’s dedication and love of the sport.

Authority of Northern Hunt winning the Garry O'Sullivan memorial Senior draghunt at Shanlyre

“Darren is unique as his love of draghunting is unique and since he joined ranks with me when we purchased Authority he ritually comes to Cork to take in the big races.

“Last season Darren wept openly when Authority won the All-Ireland Draghunt at Watergrasshill and that shows his passion for our great sport.”

Before Darren made his way to Cork Airport for his flight to Heathrow, he paid tribute to his close relatives and promised a return to Leeside in the coming weeks for the forthcoming International meeting.

“Many thanks to Brenda and the O’Sullivan family for another great few days in the Rebel county and roll on the International Draghunt that will see me return to this great city.”