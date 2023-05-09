Authority shows his class again in Shanakiel Draghunt

ANOTHER resounding display of finishing power from the championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt saw him win the Shanakiel Harriers Senior Draghunt at Beal na Bláth on Sunday.

In another terrific race to the tape the runner up Zion certainly put it up to the winner but once again in the style of a true champion he found another gear when the race was there to be won.

Credit to the host club they provided good open clean terrain and for the winning trainer it was another day to praise his prize asset.

“To be fair Zion wasn’t stopping but I am fortunate to have a hound that doesn’t like getting beat to the tape and in the end he had enough in the tank,” said John O’Callaghan.

It proved to be a good day for Southern/Carrigaline trainers Dave and Damien Kidney who marked their debut in this grade with an eye-catching third ticket.

Trina and Ken Long were also pleased as their consistent pair of hounds Blue Lad and Blue Daisy filled fourth and fifth tickets ahead of Wolfe Tone Lass.

The father and son IHT training partnership of Joe and Sean Hennessy will be pleased with the display of Tex who finished well to win the Senior Maiden draghunt.

Cork Draghunting: Sean Hennessy of the IHT with Tex winner of the Senior Maiden Draghunt at Beal na Bláth.

In another good finish the winner powered up to the tape ahead of Sean T of Griffin United from Sean and John O’Sullivan’s kennel.

Mayfield trainers Anthony and Denis are good sportsmen and they will be pleased with the performance of Calvin’s Lad who snatched third ticket ahead of Dublin Pike Lass, Spring T and Comet.

The mood in the winning camp was naturally upbeat.

“We are delighted with our hound as he showed a good kick on the finish and after all our years in the sport its always nice to get a win,” said Sean Hennessy.

The Puppy action at Beal Na Blath on Friday proved to a success for the host club with the honours going to the Damien Wade trained Slievemish Bounce.

In recent months it has been a tough period for the Clogheen trainer as his Senior charge Slievemish Spring who shared the championship last season with Authority lost his appetite for racing.

Ironically the winner is a son of Slievemish Spring and has shown glimpses of form in this campaign.

In a good race to the tape the winner held off Knocks Boy trained by Michael Crowley of Griffin United with championship leader Ashcroft of Northern Hunt in third place.

The remaining tickets went to Mountain Moonshine, Jamie’s Dream and Hannah Banana.

Speaking after his second win of the season the winning trainer was elated with his performance of his young charge.

“Always good to get a win and although they are rare for me I still get a huge a buzz particularly with hounds you have reared.”

Beal na Bláth Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tex (IHT); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Spring T (Griffin United); 6. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 2. Knock’s Boy (Griffin Uited); 3. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 4. Mountain Moonshine (Griffin United); 5. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen); 6. Hannah Banana (Mayfield).