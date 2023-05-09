Cork lose out to Clare in Munster minor final

Clare 1-19

Cork 0-15

HEARTBREAK for Cork as they lost out to Clare in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling championship final at Semple Stadium on Tuesday night.

There was little between the sides but Eoin Begley’s goal early in the second half proved to be the decisive score in the Banner’s win.

It was a blow Cork never really recovered from as Clare drove on to victory.

Cork can’t be faulted for their efforts with Barry Walsh in outstanding form for the Rebels.

James Hegarty opened the scoring just 30 seconds in for Clare with Marc O’Brien adding a second, both from frees.

The second came after some confusion in the Cork defence when they thought they had been awarded a free out, but the referee blew for steps and gave a free in.

Matthew O’Halloran increased their lead as the Banner were enjoying the better of the opening exchanges.

The Rebels got off the mark when Walsh pointed from a free in the sixth minute, to make it 0-1 to 0-3.

James O’Leary made it a one point game as Cork were coming more into contention.

Michael Collins of Clare in action against Johnny Murphy, left, Cillian O'Callaghan of Cork during the 2023 Electric Ireland Munster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile





Ógie Fanning raised another white flag for Clare before Walsh got a magnificent point from distance to make it 0-3 to 0-4 after 18 minutes.

Zack Biggane levelled it before a great run from Eoghan Gunning, beating several defenders, saw him put Clare back in front.

Jack Mescall increased their lead as the Banner led by 0-6 to 0-4 after 22 minutes.

Walsh raised another white flag from a free to put only one between the sides with Sean Arthur making it a two point game again.

Walsh and O’Brien exchanged frees as Clare kept their two-point lead before the former raised another white flag to make it 0-7 to 0-8 as half-time approached.

Cork had a goal chance just before the break but Brian Lynch’s effort just went the wrong side of the post. However, the referee was playing advantage and pulled it back for a free which Walsh slotted over.

He had the sides level but another free from O’Brien put Clare back in front as they led 0-10 to 0-9 at half-time.

Clare increased their lead five minutes into the second half when Begley caught a long ball in from Hegarty.

He played it to O’Brien whose effort was well saved by Fionn Murphy. However, Begley was on hand to pull on the breaking ball to raise the game’s first green flag.

O’Brien added a point from a free as the Banner led 1-11 to 0-9 after 37 minutes.

Begley and O’Halloran kept the scoreboard ticking over for Clare as Cork were guilty of a number of wides to see the Banner in front by 1-13 to 0-9 after 41 minutes.

Hegarty increased their lead as Clare hit 1-4 without reply in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Walsh got Cork’s first score since the restart after 46 minutes and he added a second as Clare led 1-15 to 0-11 with 10 minutes to go.

Jayden Casey added another for the Rebels, with O’Brien replying at the other end. Barry O’Flynn reduced the deficit but time was against Cork at this stage.

Late points from O’Brien and Mark O’Connor secured the win for the Banner, making up for their loss to Tipperary in the final last year on penalties.

Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

However, there is some consolation for Cork as they are still in the All-Ireland series where they will face the Leinster winners in a few weeks time.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien 0-8 (5f), E Begley 1-1, J Hegarty (1f), M O’Halloran 0-2 each, E Gunning, J Mescall, S Arthur, M Collins, F Hegarty, O Fanning 0-1 each.

Cork: B Walsh 0-9 (5f), B O’Flynn, J Casey 0-2 each, J O’Leary, Z Biggane 0-1 each.

CLARE: M Sheedy; E Gunning, R Keane, C Rynne; M O’Halloran, J Hegarty, J Moylan; J Mescall, E Price; R Kilroy, M Collins, S Arthur; O Fanning, M O’Brien E Begley.

Subs: H Doherty for O Fanning (ht), F Hegarty for R Kilroy (48), M O’Connor for J Mescall (57), M Power for E Begley (59), D Neville for S Arthur (60).

CORK: F Murphy (Killeagh); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), J Galvin (Éire Óg), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), B Walsh (Killeagh); B Lynch (Youghal), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erins Own).

Subs: J Casey (Youghal) for B Lynch (39), R Dooley (Douglas) for F O’Brien (46), Ben Walsh (Killeagh) for C McCarthy (48), S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for C Cronin (50), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J Murphy (54).

Referee: Alan Tierney, Tipperary.