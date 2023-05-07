Cork v Tipp: Talking points from a Páirc Uí Chaoimh hurling epic

CORK’S BEST 15

THERE was uncertainty about Cork’s strongest line-up when the league ended and those questions remain after the bench press on Saturday night.

All five replacements contributed, especially Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane in terms of work-rate, ball-winning and scoring threat. Tim O’Mahony was prominent too, aggressive and direct.

It’ll be hard to leave them out when the Rebels face in-form Clare.

Rookies Eoin Downey and Brian Roche struggled with the physicality of Tipp in the crowded middle third and Shane Barret couldn’t turn a few good possessions into scores though Tommy O’Connell competed gamely. Kingston delivered another explosive appearance as the ultimate impact sub and O’Mahony, who didn’t even come on against Waterford, was a powerful presence in the last 20 minutes. Lehane hit a point but more tellingly set up 1-2.

There’s no doubt Cork have a good spread of options, but picking the team for the trip to Ennis in two weeks won’t be straightforward. They’ll need subs able to turn the Banner tide but equally, experience could be more important in the first half in the Cusack Park cauldron. We know Kingston will upset any defender when he comes in, but Robbie O’Flynn’s injury opens a slot for the Douglas club man.

The sight of O’Flynn leaving the field clutching his hamstring after a brilliant solo goal was a cruel blow for Cork fans but especially the gifted forward himself, who is only back from an ankle issue. By the time he returns, Cork’s championship campaign could be over if they can’t get results on the road to Clare and Limerick.

Robbie O'Flynn goes down injured after scoring his goal. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly will be out for a while yet, but captain Seán O’Donoghue should be available in two weeks and, depending on how he’s moving at training, could come straight in. He’d significantly fortify the rearguard.

That might see Eoin Downey freed up for the U20 Munster final on Monday week when Cork face the winners of Clare-Tipp; under the crazy current rule, he can’t tog out for both squads within seven days.

REBEL SPIRIT

As they had at the start of his tenure in the Munster Hurling League final defeat of Tipp at Páirc Uí Rinn and the league opener proper against Limerick, Cork showed massive heart and belief when the game was getting away from them.

After a brilliant first 10 minutes, Cork were picked apart in the first half by Tipp’s ferocity and their tactic of loading up one side of the pitch and switching the play. Noel McGrath’s passing and the hard-running of Alan Tynan and Seamus Kennedy caused untold problems.

Declan Dalton and O’Flynn’s first-half green flags kept the hosts afloat and that goal threat saved Cork in the last quarter when Darragh Fitzgibbon and Brian Hayes pounced at close range.

Cork won more breaks in the second half and even if they coughed up a few cheap points through defensive sloppiness, they battled harder in the midfield warzone. O’Mahony made his presence felt and Dalton whipped some excellent deliveries from the distance.

Declan Dalton celebrates after the opening goal. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Dalton could have stolen the win for Cork with an injury-time free from miles out having already bombed over two huge efforts, but it was his tackle on the subsequent puck-out that denied Tipp possession and the chance for a last shot of their own.

Pat Ryan and his selectors will have been disappointed with many aspects of the performance but not the attitude.

MUNSTER BEARPIT

Cork are unbeaten in the championship and their only defeat in Ryan’s tenure was the league semi-final away to Kilkenny. Yet their season could be over by May 28 if they can’t win one of the two road trips coming up. Cusack Park and the Gaelic Grounds... it doesn’t get much harder.

A draw against Clare or Limerick might do Cork but given Waterford’s struggles, Tipp are in a strong position now to make the Munster final. The Premier’s collision with Limerick could be another cracker on May 22 but next up is Clare-Waterford in Thurles next Saturday night.

SCORERS SO FAR

CHAMPIONSHIP:

Patrick Horgan 0-16 (0-11 f, 0-2 65), Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-5, Declan Dalton 1-5 (0-4 f), Seamus Harnedy 0-6, Robbie O'Flynn 1-2 Conor Lehane 0-3, Brian Hayes 1-0, Rob Downey 0-2, Tim O'Mahony, Brian Roche, Luke Meade, Shane Barrett 0-1 each.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE:

Shane Kingston 1-30 (0-24 f), Declan Dalton 1-12 (0-5 f), Shane Barrett 1-11, Conor Lehane 2-8 (0-3 f), Patrick Horgan 0-13 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), Padraig Power 2-6, Conor Cahalane 0-7, Brian Hayes 0-6, Seamus Harnedy 1-3, Seán Twomey 2-0, Robbie O'Flynn 1-1, Cormac Beausang 1-1, Jack O'Connor 0-3, Brian Roche 0-2, Tim O'Mahony, Rob Downey, Alan Cadogan, Eoin Downey, Ciarán Joyce, Luke Meade, Tommy O'Connell, Cormac O'Brien, Ethan Twomey, Cathal Cormack, Ben Cunningham 0-1 each.

MUNSTER HURLING LEAGUE:

Conor Lehane 0-16 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), Patrick Horgan 1-6 (0-6 f), Shane Barrett 1-4 (0-1 f), Shane Kingston 0-6 (0-5 f), Cormac Beausang 0-5, Brian Hayes 1-2, Jack O'Connor 1-1, Alan Cadogan 0-4, Brian O'Sullivan, Brian Roche, Patrick Collins (f) 0-2 each, Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche, Conor Walsh, Conor Cahalane, Luke Meade 0-1 each.