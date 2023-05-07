Cork v Tipp: Talking points from a Páirc Uí Chaoimh hurling epic

The sight of O’Flynn leaving the field clutching his hamstring after a brilliant solo goal was a cruel blow for Cork fans but especially the gifted forward himself, who is only back from an ankle issue. By the time he returns, Cork’s championship campaign could be over if they can’t get results on the road to Clare and Limerick.
Declan Dalton and O’Flynn’s first-half green flags kept the hosts afloat and that goal threat saved Cork in the last quarter when Darragh Fitzgibbon and Brian Hayes pounced at close range.
Cork won more breaks in the second half and even if they coughed up a few cheap points through defensive sloppiness, they battled harder in the midfield warzone. O’Mahony made his presence felt and Dalton whipped some excellent deliveries from the distance.
