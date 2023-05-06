Cork v Tipp: Player Ratings from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Patrick Collins: Tipp's puck-out squeeze put huge pressure on but he adapted, directly set up two points and made a match-saving tackle on Seamus Callanan. 7
Niall O’Leary: Harried and stuck tight to the Premier danger man Jake Morris. Despite Morris' 0-3, O'Leary was tenacious to the end. 7
Damien Cahalane: Another fine display at full-back. Whenever Tipp when long, he mopped up in tandem with Joyce though Gearóid O'Connor's goal should have been cut out. 7
Ger Millerick: Didn't get to hurl as far out the field as he had against the Déise but collected some crucial breaks in the second half. 6
Eoin Downey: Could have slipped over a couple of first-half points. A tricky debut with Tipp swarming. 6
Ciarán Joyce: Grabbed the sliotar into the glaring sun period when Cork were struggling and earned a late free that might have snatched the win. 8
Rob Downey: Tipp didn't give the towering wing-back the room to power up the pitch like last week. 6
Brian Roche: Not as prominent as in his debut, Alan Tynan's physicality and Noel McGrath's guile to the fore. Could have had an early goal though. 6
Tommy O'Connell: Heavily involved in tackling and distributing. Ultimately Tynan and McGrath were on top in the midfield sector but did well after going wing-back. 7
Shane Barrett: Made a few darting runs down the flank but couldn't convert his chances to points with two wides. 6
Darragh Fitzgibbon: Shutting down his runs was a key facet of Tipp's game-plan. Still grabbed 1-1 in the second half. 6
Declan Dalton: Clever batted finish secured Cork's first goal. Hungry for work in the middle-third battle zone. Excellent driving the sliotar inside after moving deeper. 8
Robbie O'Flynn: Deployed close in, got very little ball but stole a vital goal using his blinding pace. Picked up an injury and limped off unfortunately. 6
Séamus Harnedy: Scored 0-3, and involved in 1-2. Emptied the tank in the second half. 7
Patrick Horgan: When he got possession he was menacing, twisting and turning to clip a class point from play. Nearly had a goal and fouled for a point. 7
Shane Kingston: Monster second half, landing 0-3 and teeing up Brian Hayes' goal with a terrific pass. 8
Conor Lehane: Slipped over a fine point and set up 1-2. Big impact. 7
Tim O'Mahony: Thundered into the action, scored a point and his heft was crucial late on. 7
Luke Meade: Calm in to steady the ship at midfield. 6
Brian Hayes: Lively late cameo with a goal in two possessions. 6
Read More