Sean Murphy hits a hat-trick for Carrigaline in their win over College Corinthians in U17 play-off semi final

College Corinthians 1

Carrigaline United 3

SEAN MURPHY was the hero for Carrigaline United when he scored all three goals as they beat College Corinthians 3-1 in the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Premier League semi final play-off game at Moneygourney on Tuesday night.

Carrig deserved to win on the night, as their back line was superb and had the better chances in front of goal with Murphy being a real handful for the Cor’s defence.

This was a tough result for Cors to take as it was their first defeat in the League this season, however, it’s not all doom and gloom for them as they will get another bite of the cherry when they now play Douglas Hall in another semi final game to see who plays Carrigaline in the play-off final.

Carrigaline led at the 1-0 break, with Sean Murphy scoring a breakaway goal in the 29th minute.

Cors equalised nine minutes after the restart with a goal from substitute Sean McBride.

Carrig restored their one goal advantage to lead 2-1 in the 70th minute when Murphy grabbed his second goal of the game.

The Carrigaline Under 17 Premier Team that beat College Corinthians 3-1 in the League playoff semifinal at Moneygourney last Tuesday night.

He scored again in injury time to complete his hat-trick and make sure Carrigaline sealed their place in the final and a chance to lift the title.

It was Cors who had the better of the exchanges in the opening few minutes and James O’Connor came close, when he got his head to a Jamie O’Brien cross, but his effort went over the bar.

Carrig’s Rob Walker had to be alert in the 10th minute, when he had to make a timely interception from a dangerous Noah Ryan ball into the box.

Cors were certainly on top in the opening 25 minutes, however, they were very fortunate, when Carrig’s Sean Murphy broke their offside trap.

He raced through on goal, but Cor’s keeper Raymond Foley-Kiss raced off his line to narrow his angle and he struck his effort wide.

That should have been a warning for Cors, as four minutes later as Murphy put Carrig 1-0 in front.

Cian Spillane released Murphy and he got in behind the Cor’s back line, but this time he expertly fired his effort into the corner of the net. The goal rocked Cor’s and they could have been further behind at halftime only for some good defending from Samuel O’Brien.

Carrig made a bright start to the second half and could have increased their lead in the 52nd minute, but Walker’s header went narrowly wide.

Four minutes later the game was level 1-1, Cors Sam O’Connell put in a delightful cross for Sean McBride to head home from the back post.

Cors then came to life again and when Aaron Gui played a ball across the box to McBride looping effort went over the bar.

Referee Dave Finnegan with his assistant’s Pat O’Keeffe and Paul Bowdren before the Under 17 Premier League playoff semifinal at Moneygourney last Tuesday night.

They came close again in the 65th minute when Gui’s effort was heading for the net, however, Conor O’Leary saved the day for Carrig by taking the ball off the line.

Carrig regained the lead 2-1 five minutes later, Sean O’Connor put in a in swinging cross for Murphy to head home from the centre of the box.

Carrig had their tails up and they had a glorious chance to increase their lead in the 80th minute.

O’Connor made a strong run down the right wing, he spotted Dion Davisson free in the Cors box and put in a terrific cross, however, he volleyed his effort over the bar.

Carrig scored again in the 92nd minute, when Charlie McShane played in Murphy and he finished from close range.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley-Kiss, Jamie O’Brien, Oscar McCarthy, Samuel O’Brien, Jimmy Harte, Jayden O’Leary, Sam O’Connell, James O’Connor, Noah Ryan, Aaron Gui, Rory Black.

Subs: Sean McBride for Black (55), Deckie Fitzgerald for O’Connell (76), Jamie O’Sullivan for O’Leary (81).

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Robert Barry, Sean Nolan, Conor O’Leary, Rob Walker, Prince Iyalla, Sean O’Kelly, Darragh Murphy, Eoghan Murphy, Sean Murphy, Cian Spillane, Sean O’Connor.

Subs: Temidayo Alade for Spillane (67), Dion Davison for Darragh Murphy (67), Calum Landa for Sean O’Kelly (71), Charlie McShane for Eoghan Murphy (71).

Referee: Dave Finnegan.

Assistant Referees: Paul Bowdren, Pat O’Keeffe.